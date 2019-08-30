Sexual harassment is rife in Thailand – survey | The Thaiger

Thailand
Sexual harassment is rife in Thailand – survey
“I’ve seen women in Thailand begin to collectively speak out, sharing their stories and pushing back on this victim-blaming which previously has gone completely unchecked here.”
A recent survey of 1,107 Thais found that 21% of respondents say they have experienced sexual harassment.
The survey was conducted by YouGov, a UK-based market research company.
Sexual assault was the most common form of sexual harassment reported by 44% of respondents. The second most common form of sexual harassment, 42%, was verbal comments of a sexual nature, and then “flashing” at 35 %.
According to the survey, most experiences of sexual harassment took place at public places, such in public transportation (27%), nightclubs (18%), schools and universities (17%).
While one in five Thais have experienced sexual harassment, more than half of the respondents (57%) told someone that they had been sexually harassed.
Of this percentage people are more likely to tell a friend (55%) or family members (39%) than the police (10%). Men were more likely to report their experiences of sexual harassment than women.
According to theaseanpost.com, a common recurring theme in several ASEAN countries is victim-blaming. Thailand, while being one of the more progressive member states in ASEAN is not free from this practice either.
In March 2018, authorities in Thailand came out telling women to avoid dressing in “sexy” outfits as they tried to prevent sexual harassment or sex assault cases during the popular Songkran festival, including the Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.
Later, in November 2018, The Nation published an opinion piece in which the writer noted that no sexual harassment case in the country has ever gone to court, adding that legally, “sexual harassment doesn’t exist in Thailand.”
“To say sexual harassment doesn’t exist in Thailand doesn’t mean that improper behaviour doesn’t occur. The term is a legal one, though, and in this country the public rarely hears about what happens. Reactions to the occasional incidents that do emerge are flash in the pan at most, and no case has ever gone to court.
A month after Thai authorities had urged women to not dress “sexy” to avoid sexual assault during Songkran, Thai model Cindy Sirinya Bishop began the popular #donttellmehowtodress hashtag.
“Our culture is not one that is so confrontational, and it’s going to be a while until a woman comes out and names names or points a finger in the media. But over the last few months, I’ve seen women in Thailand begin to collectively speak out, sharing their stories and pushing back on this victim-blaming which previously has gone completely unchecked here.”
North East
Podul bringing rain and strong winds to the north and northeast of Thailand
Tropical storm Podul is weaken as it crosses into the north of Isaan and the north of Thailand today. The storm centre is currently north of Khon Kaen, heading westward.
Podul crossed through Vietnam last night where it started to weaken. The low pressure system is now bringing rain and strong winds to parts of Thailand’s northeast and will affect the weather in the entire upper half of the country.
Meanwhile in the south of Thailand, the south-west monsoon has intensified as moist air is sucked in from the Indian ocean and affecting the western coastlines of Myanmar and Thailand down to the Malaysian border.
From the Thai Meteorological Department….
Thailand
Thai tourist numbers recover mid-year after a shaky few months in Q2
After a few dips in April and May, tourists to Thailand flocked back, up 4.72% for July compared to a year earlier. Tourist arrivals in June were up a much more modest .89%.
3.33 million tourists visited the country during July and spent 167.3 billion baht (USD5.47 billion), up 3.11% from a year earlier.
Visitors from China, where there’s been the biggest changes over the past 12 months, and still Thailand’s largest source market for tourists, rose 5.81% in July compared to July 2018, after dropping 7.1% in June.
Thailand
Student revolt over school lunches pays off
FILE PHOTO
School officials in the Hanka district in Chainat, central Thailand have now upgraded the quality of the daily school lunches for their students after receiving a deluge of complaints from parents.
The story was reported in khaosod.co.th.
The scandal, one repeated too often around the state schools, broke after the students told their parents that only one or two dishes were served by the school each day, and were often inedible. Desserts or fresh fruits were served only occasionally.
Various similar stories have occurred over the years with school lunch budgets being ‘reallocated’ or simply going missing.
But the Chainat students have now told local reporters they were “very happy” about the changes in their daily lunch menu.
“Now we get two lunch menus with desserts.”
Mmmmm, dessert!
