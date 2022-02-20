Thailand
Saudi Arabia will have flights to Thailand available starting February 28
After Thailand and Saudi Arabia patched things up last month after decades of cold relations, flights from Saudi Arabia to Thailand will be available starting on February 28. Thai International Airways also plans to have direct flights between Bangkok and Riyadh in May. Thai tourism authorities have set a lofty goal of 20 billion baht from an expected 200,000 Saudi tourists this year. Thai workers are also being screened for jobs in Saudi Arabia. Prices for flights from Saudi Arabia to Thailand start from 1,499 Saudi Arabian Riyal, about 12,850 baht.
The two countries had a major breakthrough last month when they restored diplomatic relations 30 years after the infamous Blue Diamond Affair of 1989. That year, a Thai cleaner stole diamonds worth US$20 million from the Saudi royal palace while the prince and his wife were on holiday. The cleaner hid the jewels in places he knew no one would find them, and then shipped them in a cargo delivery to Thailand. Thai police eventually caught the cleaner, but strange things continued to happen.
Saudi officials said 80% of the diamonds were missing, and the diamonds that had been returned were fake. Then a photo was published of a senior Thai official wearing a necklace that looked eerily similar to one of the missing Saudi necklaces.
In February 1990, Thai gunmen shot and killed three Saudi diplomats in Bangkok who had been trying to find the diamonds. A Saudi businessman who travelled to Thailand to investigate the case of the missing diamonds was kidnapped. His body was never found, and many suspect he was killed. To this day, there is still speculation on what happened to him. Some say the killers were part of Hezbollah, a Shia militant group that is bitter enemies with Sunni Saudi Arabia.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand | Bangkok Post |BBC | Saudi Airlines
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Saudi Arabia will have flights to Thailand available starting February 28
BA.2, Covid-19 stealth subvariant of Omicron spiking in Thailand
LATEST: Ukraine-Russia crisis, western leaders “convinced” Russia is ready to invade
Songkhla man arrested on suspicions of trafficking Burmese migrants to Malaysia
The Role of Embassies For Foreigners in Thailand
Korean hotel exec found dead in Kanchanaburi, cause not yet known
Patong tourists charged after driving unregistered electric scooters
Thai tourism industry demands Covid restrictions to be lifted, PM urges caution
Thailand will purchase stealth jets if United States okays
Jaguar car explodes into flames on Bangkok expressway
Is the new Boeing 737 Max safe to fly? New Netflix documentary argues the case against Boeing
Test and Go might extend to land and sea tourists, cruise ships
Rights groups urge United States to ban fishing nets made by Thai prisoners
Man allegedly stabs ex-wife’s new boyfirend in Sri Racha, Chon Buri
Critical about Thailand, Freedom in Mexico & The Splits | Thaiger Bites
Makha Bucha Day 2022: All about the public holiday in Thailand
Travel Tips: Top low-cost airlines for Thailand 2022
Is the new Boeing 737 Max safe to fly? New Netflix documentary argues the case against Boeing
Survival Guide: How much does it cost to live in Thailand?
Top 15 Restaurants to try in Chiang Mai
Renewed calls for justice for Koh Samui expat incarcerated on drug charges
PM Prayut orders Thailand Pass to be improved, says tourists are essential
Tomorrow, Vietnam lifts restrictions on international flights from all markets
Frenchman arrested for allegedly scamming expats in Pattaya out of millions of baht
Survival Guide: Lifesaving tips and tricks for travelling in Thailand 2022
Tourist who sat on endangered reef faces 10 years in prison, up to 1 million baht fine
Travel Guide: Top places to retire in Asia 2022
City Guide: Top 10 luxury hotels to book in Bangkok 2022
Thailand to ban alcohol sales on February 16, Makha Bucha Day
Thailand’s hotel operators call for PCR testing on arrival to be dropped
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Travel2 days ago
Travel Tips: Top low-cost airlines for Thailand 2022
- Transport24 hours ago
Is the new Boeing 737 Max safe to fly? New Netflix documentary argues the case against Boeing
- Guides2 days ago
Survival Guide: How much does it cost to live in Thailand?
- Chiang Mai Travel2 days ago
Top 15 Restaurants to try in Chiang Mai
- Thailand3 days ago
PM Prayut orders Thailand Pass to be improved, says tourists are essential
- Guides2 days ago
Survival Guide: Lifesaving tips and tricks for travelling in Thailand 2022
- Bangkok Travel2 days ago
City Guide: Top 10 luxury hotels to book in Bangkok 2022
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand’s hotel operators call for PCR testing on arrival to be dropped