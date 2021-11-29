Thailand
“Sandbox” stay shortened to 5 days for vaccinated travellers from overseas
The mandatory stay under the “sandbox” re-entry scheme has been shortened to 5 days for vaccinated travellers entering Thailand. At its general meeting on Friday chaired by the prime minister, the CCSA to cut the stay under “sandbox” regulations from 7 days down to 5. “Happy Quarantine,” as tourism officials call it, has also been cut to 5 days for vaccinated travellers.
The “sandbox” scheme is an entry option for vaccinated travellers, with the exception of those arriving from African countries due to the emergence of the Omicron variant. Those who are vaccinated and travelling from one of the 63 countries approved by the Thai government are eligible for quarantine exemption and don’t need to enter under the “sandbox” programme.
Under the “sandbox” scheme, travellers can enter the country and roam freely in any of the areas designated as a “blue” zone, including Phuket and Krabi, instead of undergoing quarantine at a hotel or facility. Travellers will need to stay at an SHA+ approved hotel or resort. They will also need to take a RT-PCR Covid-19 test upon arrival and take a rapid antigen test on day 4 or 5 of their stay.
The CCSA recently approved entry by land at the Nong Khai checkpoint bordering Laos, starting December 24, and by sea.
For travelling with children under the “sandbox” scheme…
- Under 6 years old… Children will need to travel with parents and will need a negative result from an RT-PCR test issued within 72 hours before departure. Young children do not need take another RT-PCR test on arrival and can take a saliva test instead.
- 6 to 11 years old… Children will need to travel with parents and will need a negative result from an RT-PCR test issued 72 hours before departure.
- 12 to 17 years old… Teenagers will need a negative result from an RT-PCR test issued 72 hours before departure. Those who are travelling with their parents do not need to be vaccinated while those travelling alone will need proof that they have received at least one dose of an approved vaccine.
Travellers who are 18 years old or above need to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 with an approved vaccine at least 14 days before entering Thailand under the “sandbox” scheme. They must also have a negative result from an RT-PCR test issued 72 hours before departure. Travellers will need to show proof of an insurance policy with coverage no less than US$50,000.
Those who have been infected with Covid-19 within the past 3 months must have a medical certificate or at least one dose of an approved Covid-19 vaccine.
SOURCE: Tourism Authority of Thailand
