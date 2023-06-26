San Antonio Airport worker tragically dies after being sucked into landing plane’s engine

PHOTO: KhaoSod

A tragic incident on a runway left an airport employee dead after being sucked into a plane’s engine while it was landing. The horrific scene unfolded in San Antonio, Texas, USA, sparking global attention.

The United States National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) confirmed a ground worker at San Antonio International Airport tragically lost his life yesterday at about 10.25pm local time. This occurred when a Delta Airlines plane was touching down at the airport’s gate.

Initial reports do not state how the individual ended up being drawn into the aircraft’s engine. The NTSB is actively investigating the circumstances of the incident. Meanwhile, the Federal Aviation Administration indicated that the deceased was a tarmac official. The organisation expressed their condolences over the distressing event, promising to supply further details later.

Similarly, Delta Airlines has expressed grief over the incident, promising to cooperate fully with all investigative efforts into this tragic accident, reported KhaoSod.

