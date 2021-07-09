Samut Prakan plastics factory told to move

Following the fire in central Thailand’s Samut Prakan that cost one rescue worker his life, 39 injuries, and saw 80,000 people affected, the government is telling the Ming Dih Chemical factory to move its operation to an industrial location if they want to stay in Thailand.

The Department of Industrial Works has told the company to shut down the factory, says Industry Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit. Suriya adds that the company would have to relocate to an industrial estate where the company must follow industrial rules. The minister did not state if the factory was previously following different rules.

Despite being told to move, the company still retains its Board of Investment privileges, adds the minister.

Further, Suriya says that officials measured 14 spots with an 8 kilometre radius of the fire and determined the styrene monomer was low enough to be considered safe. Also, no hazardous substances have been found in 2 canals near the factory. Locals are still advised to resist the urge to drink the water, cautions Suriya

Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, Varawut Silpa-archa, also reiterated that the air and water seem safe after officials performed various tests. Varawut did clarify that the water was of substandard quality, but that was just because of general pollution and not the Michael Bay-esque fire that could be seen from kilometres away.

Varawut also says the government will continue to keep an eye on the situation with indexes of styrene, VOCs, oil and fat to be reported today.

Yesterday, the Thaiger wrote how chemicals were being used to prevent further fires at the factory’s location.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on