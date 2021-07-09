Connect with us

Thailand

Samut Prakan plastics factory told to move

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Deaw Comeback/Facebook

Following the fire in central Thailand’s Samut Prakan that cost one rescue worker his life, 39 injuries, and saw 80,000 people affected, the government is telling the Ming Dih Chemical factory to move its operation to an industrial location if they want to stay in Thailand.

The Department of Industrial Works has told the company to shut down the factory, says Industry Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit. Suriya adds that the company would have to relocate to an industrial estate where the company must follow industrial rules. The minister did not state if the factory was previously following different rules.

Despite being told to move, the company still retains its Board of Investment privileges, adds the minister.

Further, Suriya says that officials measured 14 spots with an 8 kilometre radius of the fire and determined the styrene monomer was low enough to be considered safe. Also, no hazardous substances have been found in 2 canals near the factory. Locals are still advised to resist the urge to drink the water, cautions Suriya

Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, Varawut Silpa-archa, also reiterated that the air and water seem safe after officials performed various tests. Varawut did clarify that the water was of substandard quality, but that was just because of general pollution and not the Michael Bay-esque fire that could be seen from kilometres away.

Varawut also says the government will continue to keep an eye on the situation with indexes of styrene, VOCs, oil and fat to be reported today.

Yesterday, the Thaiger wrote how chemicals were being used to prevent further fires at the factory’s location.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand10 seconds ago

Samut Prakan plastics factory told to move
Crime38 mins ago

German fugitives to be extradited to face drug trafficking and production charges
Phuket46 mins ago

67,000 Phuket residents try to register for Moderna, web portal crashes

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Protests58 mins ago

Supreme Court rules against former red-shirt leader
Vietnam1 hour ago

Vietnam issues final extension of stay for stranded travellers
Product Reviews1 hour ago

The best smartwatches to buy in 2021
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Friday Covid Update: 9,276 new infections and 72 deaths
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Bangkok’s Bumrungrad Hospital opens registration for Moderna vaccine
Thailand2 hours ago

Good Morning Thailand | Ask Tim and Sumi ANYTHING, lockdown and Covid update with Caitlin
Economy2 hours ago

JP Morgan includes Thailand in 5 economies most at risk from Delta variant
Best of2 hours ago

Top 5 Korean Restaurants in Bangkok
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Stricter Covid restrictions likely for Bangkok, other “at-risk” provinces
Politics12 hours ago

Donald Trump files lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter, and Google
Transport13 hours ago

Phuket taxi meeting: 20% fare cut, but doesn’t address gouging
Coronavirus (Covid-19)14 hours ago

Troubled vaccine registration site replaced by hospitals
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending