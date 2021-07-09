Thailand
Samut Prakan plastics factory told to move
Following the fire in central Thailand’s Samut Prakan that cost one rescue worker his life, 39 injuries, and saw 80,000 people affected, the government is telling the Ming Dih Chemical factory to move its operation to an industrial location if they want to stay in Thailand.
The Department of Industrial Works has told the company to shut down the factory, says Industry Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit. Suriya adds that the company would have to relocate to an industrial estate where the company must follow industrial rules. The minister did not state if the factory was previously following different rules.
Despite being told to move, the company still retains its Board of Investment privileges, adds the minister.
Further, Suriya says that officials measured 14 spots with an 8 kilometre radius of the fire and determined the styrene monomer was low enough to be considered safe. Also, no hazardous substances have been found in 2 canals near the factory. Locals are still advised to resist the urge to drink the water, cautions Suriya
Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, Varawut Silpa-archa, also reiterated that the air and water seem safe after officials performed various tests. Varawut did clarify that the water was of substandard quality, but that was just because of general pollution and not the Michael Bay-esque fire that could be seen from kilometres away.
Varawut also says the government will continue to keep an eye on the situation with indexes of styrene, VOCs, oil and fat to be reported today.
Yesterday, the Thaiger wrote how chemicals were being used to prevent further fires at the factory’s location.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Samut Prakan plastics factory told to move
German fugitives to be extradited to face drug trafficking and production charges
67,000 Phuket residents try to register for Moderna, web portal crashes
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Supreme Court rules against former red-shirt leader
Vietnam issues final extension of stay for stranded travellers
The best smartwatches to buy in 2021
Friday Covid Update: 9,276 new infections and 72 deaths
Bangkok’s Bumrungrad Hospital opens registration for Moderna vaccine
Good Morning Thailand | Ask Tim and Sumi ANYTHING, lockdown and Covid update with Caitlin
JP Morgan includes Thailand in 5 economies most at risk from Delta variant
Top 5 Korean Restaurants in Bangkok
Stricter Covid restrictions likely for Bangkok, other “at-risk” provinces
Donald Trump files lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter, and Google
Phuket taxi meeting: 20% fare cut, but doesn’t address gouging
Troubled vaccine registration site replaced by hospitals
UPDATE: PM calls for urgent meeting, expected to discuss “lockdown” measures
Inside Phuket’s Sandbox – Questions answered | VIDEO
Police raid pornography shoot at Pattaya home, 5 people arrested
3 travellers escaped Phuket Sandbox but were quickly caught
Thai government slammed for delays in vaccine procurement
Vietjet urges testing after Phuket passenger gets Covid-19
AstraZeneca cuts monthly vaccine deliveries from 10 to 5 million
Sunday COVID Update: 5,916 new infections, news briefs
Pair arrested in Pattaya for allegedly running “romance scam”
Sunday Update: 5,916 new infections, provincial totals, news briefs
Moderna import process hasn’t begun, pending payment
Bangkok Red Line launches August 2 free rides for 3 months
64 year old with kidney disease dies after inoculation, daughter claims vaccination link
3 markets and 2 companies closed in Pattaya for Covid-19
Doctor documents people camping out for Covid treatment
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)22 hours ago
UPDATE: PM calls for urgent meeting, expected to discuss “lockdown” measures
- Crime3 days ago
Police raid pornography shoot at Pattaya home, 5 people arrested
- Phuket2 days ago
3 travellers escaped Phuket Sandbox but were quickly caught
- Crime20 hours ago
Pair arrested in Pattaya for allegedly running “romance scam”
- Bangkok2 days ago
Whispered but not proposed – could a lockdown be coming?
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Government shifts focus in vaccine rollout after rise of elderly Covid patient deaths
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Daily new Covid-19 cases could double in the next 2 weeks – CCSA
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Monday Covid Update: 6,166 new cases, Delta variant on the rise, provincial totals