Thailand

Russian in Pattaya offers 100,000 baht reward for missing cat

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Published 

4 hours ago

 on 

A Russian resident in Pattaya is offering a hefty reward for anyone who finds her missing 9 month old cat. The woman, 46 year old Oksana Kobzar met with Associated Pattaya Press today to send out the message of the reward for finding her beloved white Main Coon furry friend.

Kobzar says her treasured pussy left her house in Bang Lamung District in Chonburi Province earlier this week and her family has had no luck finding it. She says the cat is a rare breed in Thailand and she had bought it for her daughter’s birthday. The long-time expat also noted that other cats have gone missing in her neighborhood in the past few months.

Below is the poster with information on how to contact Kobzar if the cat is found.

 

 

1 Comment

  1. Avatar

    Perceville Smithers

    September 18, 2020 at 1:34 pm

    Don’t see the poster

    Reply

