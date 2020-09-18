Russian in Pattaya offers 100,000 baht reward for missing cat | The Thaiger

Thailand
Russian in Pattaya offers 100,000 baht reward for missing cat
A Russian resident in Pattaya is offering a hefty reward for anyone who finds her missing 9 month old cat. The woman, 46 year old Oksana Kobzar met with Associated Pattaya Press today to send out the message of the reward for finding her beloved white Main Coon furry friend.
Kobzar says her treasured pussy left her house in Bang Lamung District in Chonburi Province earlier this week and her family has had no luck finding it. She says the cat is a rare breed in Thailand and she had bought it for her daughter’s birthday. The long-time expat also noted that other cats have gone missing in her neighborhood in the past few months.
Below is the poster with information on how to contact Kobzar if the cat is found.
Catch upwith the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Updates on the new Special Tourist Visa | Complete Thailand Travel Guide (September 2020)
Latest update – September 18. The Thaiger updates information about travelling to and re-entering Thailand. Depending on where you’re coming from, your purpose for visiting Thailand and your country’s own Covid-19 travel restrictions, the situation is changing daily. Tell us about the new long stay ‘special tourist visa’, the STV. The Thai cabinet has approved a plan to allow foreign tourists to visit Thailand but they’ll have to agree to mandatory 14 day quarantine and stay for at least 90 days. The new 90 day special tourist visa would be able to be extended twice, for 90 days each time. So, a […]
Thailand
Government tentatively approves visa amendments to bring in more investments
In an attempt to bring in future investments to the country, the government has tentatively approved amendments to the criteria of granting permanent residence and smart visas to foreigners. The Centre for Economic Situation Administration says the new amendments may allow foreigners who purchase condominium units under certain rules to gain permanent residency. Such stipulations, however, include applicants purchasing the properties without using a mortgage loan and not selling or transferring the properties for a period of 5 years after purchasing. As for those foreigners who wish to develop start-ups or create jobs in fields away from science and technology, […]
Events
Phuket’s ‘Boat Splash’ welcomes everyone for some fun in the sun
Disabled Sailing Thailand are organising Phuket’s first Boat Splash on October 21 off Phuket’s east coast. An on-water meet-up that’s open to everyone, Boat Splash will take place in the waters between Rang Yai Island off Phuket Boat Lagoon and Royal Phuket Marina, and Cape Yamu. What originally grew from an idea to offer people with disabilities a safe opportunity to get out on the water on a large leisure craft, has now grown into a fully-inclusive event where anyone can rendezvous off the east coast for an afternoon of fun on the sea and in the sun. “Accessibility is […]
First airplane food cafe, now Thai Airways opens fried dough stand
1 new Covid-19 death, 7 new cases in quarantine
China re-affirms commitment to cooperate with Thailand over Covid vaccine
Foodpanda joins online grocery delivery movement
Laid off workers ask for financial assistance after Thai Airways’ flight suspension
Travellers from Thailand can enter United Kingdom without quarantine
Russian in Pattaya offers 100,000 baht reward for missing cat
Police catch inmate who escaped prison dressed as a guard
Travel businesses told to prep for long stay tourists, with an October kick-start looming
Trucks lining up at border checkpoint after Myanmar imposes cross-border quota
Thai government opens fraud investigation over 112.5 billion baht glove purchase
Updates on the new Special Tourist Visa | Complete Thailand Travel Guide (September 2020)
Heavy rain across the country this weekend – local forecasts
Thai PM uses Covid fears to persuade protesters to postpone Saturday rally
‘Noul’ strengthens as it rips into Vietnam’s central coastline – VIDEO
Updates on the new Special Tourist Visa | Complete Thailand Travel Guide (September 2020)
“Thai government refuses to acknowledge the red light economy”
Pattaya hotel chases up Chinese businessmen for 7 million in rent
Thai Kra Canal – numbers don’t stack up
150 million baht makeover for Bangkok klongs
Long stay tourist visas to Thailand announced today – 90 days, renewable
Global economics report expects Bangkok to have the highest tourist drop
Trials and tribulations 3. Returning to Thailand in the Covid era – on the home straight
Thai schools look to recruit 20,000 English and Chinese language teachers
World Tourism Organisation reports on destinations re-opening to tourists
Heavy rain across Thailand coming this weekend
Malaysia closes main southern checkpoint into Thailand
Long stay tourist visa approved
Lights are out on Ibiza – the world’s party islands go dark
Pattaya’s Hollywood Club closes again as it awaits foreign tourists
Thailand News Today | Hotels wary, rain on the way | September 17, 2020
Thailand News Today | New visa update, Dengue spike | September 16, 2020
Thailand News Today | Another holiday, Business closures | September 15
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago
Updates on the new Special Tourist Visa | Complete Thailand Travel Guide (September 2020)
- Thailand3 days ago
Long stay tourist visas to Thailand announced today – 90 days, renewable
- Thailand2 days ago
Heavy rain across Thailand coming this weekend
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
World Tourism Organisation reports on destinations re-opening to tourists
- Thailand3 days ago
Long stay tourist visa approved
- Pattaya2 days ago
Pattaya’s Hollywood Club closes again as it awaits foreign tourists
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Europe is warned of rising Covid-19 rates as it enters the autumn season – WHO
- Economy4 days ago
Samui charity battles to feed island’s remaining residents
Perceville Smithers
September 18, 2020 at 1:34 pm
Don’t see the poster