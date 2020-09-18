Travellers from Thailand can enter United Kingdom without quarantine

No more quarantine for those travelling from Thailand and entering the United Kingdom. Thailand and Singapore will be added to the UK’s so called “travel corridor” list starting tomorrow.
The Thailand Foreign Ministry deputy spokesperson Natapanu Nopakun says this is “good news, adding that Thailand’s Covid-19 prevention methods have been recognised by other nations. He says several countries have removed Thailand from their so called “watch lists.” Israel and Germany also stopped requiring quarantine for travellers coming from Thailand.
“Including Thailand in the list is good news because it will have a very positive effect, especially in the Thai business sector.”
The UK Department of Transport says travellers need to complete a passenger locator form before entering the UK. The form can be completed online up to 48 hours before arrival. A confirmation email must be shown to border office.
If a layover was made in a country that is not on travel corridor list, the traveller may need to quarantine. The department says if no new passengers get on the plane, and if no one gets off and then reenters the plane, then the traveller will be exempt from the quarantine.
Other countries on the travel corridor list include Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam and Malaysia.
