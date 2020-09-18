Police catch inmate who escaped prison dressed as a guard | The Thaiger

Escape plans didn’t end well for the inmate who walked out of Phetchabun Provincial Prison disguised as a guard. Police were able to track him down and found him later that day hiding in an abandoned house in the province’s Muang district.

35 year old Wutthichai Detchasithanwat is incarcerated on charges for 6 burglary cases. Wutthichai told police he decided to escape because he faced a long prison sentence. Nation Thailand says the man has a long track record with similar criminal offenses.

Wutthichai walked out of the prison’s front gate yesterday. No one noticed at first and no alarms went off. Surveillance camera footage shows him wearing a prison guard’s uniform and was carrying documents. A face mask and hat hid his face.

News reports are unclear about what happened after the man left prison or how long it took prison guards to realise both an inmate and a guard uniform were missing. Nation Thailand says some witnesses spotted a man, who looked suspicious, riding on a motorcycle away from prison. The Bangkok Post says the man went home first and then drove off on a motorcycle.

Police found the man hiding in an abandoned house by a corn field in the Muang.

SOURCES: Nation Thailand | Bangkok Post

