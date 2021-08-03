Connect with us

Tuesday Covid Update: 18,901 new cases, provincial totals

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

 on 

Photo via CCSA

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported 18,901 new Covid-19 cases and 147 coronavirus-related deaths today, raising the total case count since the start of the pandemic to 652,185 and the Covid death toll to 5,315. The latest and most severe wave of Covid-19 in Thailand, which was first recorded on April 1, has accounted for 623,322 infections and 5,221 fatalities.

There are now 209,039 active Covid-19 cases in Thailand. Dozens of isolation centres are being set up in Bangkok, the epicentre of the latest wave, to house those who are waiting for hospital beds to become available. Even sleeper trains at Bangkok’s Bang Sue Grand Station are being temporarily set up as isolation facilities. Spaces at both the major airports in Bangkok are being converted into field hospitals to treat those with mild to severe symptoms.

In Bangkok, the epicentre of the latest wave, 3,566 new Covid-19 cases were reported today. Infection rates are also high in provinces just outside the capital with 1,361 new cases in Samut Prakan and 1,282 new cases in Samut Sakhon.

Chon Buri, which includes Pattaya, is one of the provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections with 1,359 new cases today. The surge of Covid-19 transmissions, along with the slow rollout of vaccinations, threatens the “Pattaya Move On” reopening project, which was initially eyed for next month. A tourism official recently said the project will likely be delayed.

Out of the new cases reported today, 743 were reported in correctional facilities. The latest wave of the virus spread to Thailand’s overcrowded prisons, infecting more than 40,000 inmates over the past several months.

The new colour-coded zoning classifications based on provincial Covid-19 situations are now in effect. 16 more provinces were added to the “dark red” category under maximum and strict control. Now 29 provinces, including Bangkok and Chon Buri, are classified as “dark red” zones with tight measures including nightly curfews, business closures and travel restrictions.

Interprovincial public transportation services from the “dark red” zones are suspended for the next two weeks. The order could be extended until the end of the month if the Covid-19 situation does not improve. For more information about the new zoning and restrictions, click HERE.

Provincial totals by the Thai government’s news bureau…

Tuesday Covid Update: 18,901 new cases, provincial totals | News by ThaigerTuesday Covid Update: 18,901 new cases, provincial totals | News by Thaiger Tuesday Covid Update: 18,901 new cases, provincial totals | News by Thaiger Tuesday Covid Update: 18,901 new cases, provincial totals | News by Thaiger

 

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

