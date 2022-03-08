Connect with us

Thailand

F-16 fighter crashes during training in Chaiyaphum, pilot is safe

Petch Petpailin

Published

 on 

An F-16 fighter plane crashed during a training session in the northeastern province Chaiyaphum today. The pilot managed to eject himself from the aircraft and is safe, according to a spokesperson for the Royal Thai Air Force.

The spokesperson says that the incident was reported to the relevant department and committee, who will then investigate the cause of the crash. The Royal Thai Air Force authorities will also visit the scene to collect more evidence and assess the amount of damage.

The Royal Thai Air Force has asked everyone to stay away from the accident scene and thanked rescuers for their support.

F-16 crashes in Thailand

SOURCE: Matichon

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    Dedinbed
    2022-03-08 19:49
    1 hour ago, DoUKnowWhoIAm said: Put a few screws in place, then we're good to go again🙄 Don't forget some cable ties ..
    image
    Rookiescot
    2022-03-08 19:53
    2 minutes ago, Dedinbed said: Don't forget some cable ties .. Cable ties? Pfffft. Professionals use duct tape.
    image
    whitesnake
    2022-03-08 21:45
    3 hours ago, DoUKnowWhoIAm said: Put a few screws in place, then we're good to go again🙄 Don't forget the T-Cut to buff out the scratches!!
    image
    whitesnake
    2022-03-08 21:49
    image
    whitesnake
    2022-03-08 21:50
    Just now, whitesnake said: 'Ere we are! A replacement at a fraction of the cost!!
    Petch Petpailin

    Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

