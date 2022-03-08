F-16 fighter crashes during training in Chaiyaphum, pilot is safe

An F-16 fighter plane crashed during a training session in the northeastern province Chaiyaphum today. The pilot managed to eject himself from the aircraft and is safe, according to a spokesperson for the Royal Thai Air Force.

The spokesperson says that the incident was reported to the relevant department and committee, who will then investigate the cause of the crash. The Royal Thai Air Force authorities will also visit the scene to collect more evidence and assess the amount of damage.

The Royal Thai Air Force has asked everyone to stay away from the accident scene and thanked rescuers for their support.

SOURCE: Matichon