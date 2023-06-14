Royal Thai Air Force defends 50 million South Korean guidance kit acquisition

Photo courtesy of Norbert Schmidt (Flickr)

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) yesterday defended its purchase of guidance-extended range kits from South Korea, worth 50 million baht, asserting that the acquisition adheres to regulations. RTAF spokesperson AVM Prapas Sornchaidee explained that the kits will be utilised with 500-pound air-dropped bombs to improve the air force’s long-range air strike capabilities, in line with the country’s defence preparation plan.

AVM Prapas’ statement came in response to comments made by Tanadej Pengsuk, a Move Forward Party MP-elect, who claimed that the air force had not obtained certification from South Korea to ensure the kits’ compatibility with RTAF aircraft. Tanadej alleged that his examination of the procurement documents revealed irregularities, suggesting that the purchase was driven by a desire to spend taxpayers’ money rather than a genuine need.

Tanadej also claimed that funds had been redirected from more essential projects to facilitate the acquisition of “these unnecessary kits.” However, AVM Prapas maintained that the purchased kits, which are awaiting pre-delivery inspection, are compatible with the RTAF’s F-16, F-5, and T-50 aircraft. He added that the procurement project aligns with the nation’s budgetary situation and the government’s development policy, reported Bangkok Post.

Despite these assurances, Tanadej warned that the procurement could spark controversy, drawing parallels with a previous 40 million baht project to develop the Napa application. He criticised the air force for failing to clarify the app’s purpose, noting that it had only responded to questions about the expensive application by claiming that its purpose was strictly confidential. Tanadej concluded by suggesting that the app must either be a closely guarded secret, as no air force staff have used it, or it is simply a costly and useless tool.

In related news, Thailand intends to allocate US$250 million for private VIP jets for the Thai royal family, ministers, and honoured guests. The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) seems to be the main beneficiary of the private VIP jets initiative, as they aim to replace their antiquated Airbus A340-500, initially procured from Thai Airways, to cater to VIP travel needs. Read more HERE.