Thailand’s national holidays set to generate 18.3 billion baht

Picture courtesy of Tripadvisor

National holidays in Thailand this month are expected to boost tourism revenue significantly, with projections indicating 18.3 billion baht from five million domestic trips, as reported by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

The momentum in domestic tourism showed strong performance during the recent Buddhist holidays, Asarnha Bucha Day and Khao Phansa (Buddhist Lent), and is anticipated to continue through His Majesty the King’s 72nd birthday.

Thai travellers typically spend such holidays with family, participating in religious activities. Various state authorities are also organising special events for the king’s birthday, enhancing domestic travel activities.

Despite the optimistic outlook, TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool noted that some travellers remain cautious about spending due to high living costs and a sluggish economy. Those with higher purchasing power are tending towards international trips instead.

“Revenue growth during this holiday period is likely to see only a slight increase.”

The central and western regions are expected to see the highest number of domestic trips during the holidays, with 1.17 million trips generating 2.48 billion baht. Bangkok follows with 947,810 trips and 4.78 billion baht in revenue, and the Northeast with 931,950 trips generating nearly 2 billion baht.

Travel during the Buddhist holidays surpassed expectations, achieving a 66% occupancy rate and generating 9.5 billion baht from 2.58 million trips. This compared favourably to forecasts for the King’s birthday holiday, which project a 63% occupancy rate and 8.86 billion baht from 2.43 million trips.

Chon Buri emerged as a top destination with an 86% occupancy rate, thanks to its proximity to Bangkok and events like the Amazing Thailand Pattaya Marathon and Vijitr Chon Buri Lighting Extravaganza.

Ubon Ratchathani followed closely with an 84% occupancy rate, driven by its renowned candle festival and ‘Vijitr Ubon Ratchathani Lighting Extravaganza’.

The top 10 provinces attracting the highest number of domestic tourists include major tourist cities such as Chonburi, Kanchanaburi, Ayutthaya, Prachuap Khiri Khan, and Udon Thani.

The TAT reported that in the first half of the year, Thailand saw over 135 million domestic trips, generating over 492 billion baht in revenue, reported Bangkok Post.