Thailand

Royal Decree for February 24 election has been sent to HM the King

The Thaiger

Published

1 min ago

on

Royal Decree for February 24 election has been sent to HM the King

PHOTO: Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam – The Nation

The Royal Decree on the election of members to the parliament has already been submitted to His Majesty the King for his Royal approval, according to the Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam.

He reaffirmed that the election date remains unchanged on February 24, but the date for advance voting for overseas voters may be moved forward to be on the same day as the advance voting for domestic voters.

He clarified that the political party which wants to nominate PM Prayut Chan-o-cha as its candidate for the premiership would have until five days after the opening of the application for election candidacy to submit the name of its candidate for the next prime minister to the Election Commission so a list of the premiership candidates can be made public for acknowledgement.

As for the prime minister who is not a party member, Dr Wissanu said the former could continue to perform his duty as the PM as normal such as holding cabinet meetings at the Government House or outside Bangkok, making reshuffles of government officials or dissolving the National Legislative Assembly.

However, he said the prime minister could not engage in election campaigning or even mentioning the policies of political parties because he is still a government official, but the Palang Pracharat party could refer to the prime minister.

He admitted that the prime minister might have a political edge over the other parties but that did not mean he would take advantage over the other parties.

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, meanwhile, said that his government would continue to do its job until a new post-election government is installed into the office.

He stressed the government’s determination to address problems affecting the people and urged all parties concerned to join the government in driving the country to move forward.

ORIGINAL STORY: Thai PBS



The Thaiger

Thailand

Sedan careers into family food shop in Tak

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 16, 2018

By

Sedan careers into family food shop in Tak

PHOTO: The Nation

A couple running a roadside family food shop in Tak’s Mae Sot district have been injured following a car making an unexpected ‘drive thru’ attempt. Tak is on Thailand’s western border with Myanmar.

The incident occurred last night when a car driven by a Burmese man slammed into it.

Police were seeking to determine whether Aung So, the driver of the car, who says he just come from a wedding party, was intoxicated. He claimed his brakes had malfunctioned.

40 year old Ornpreeya Rueangthip was chatting with another person when the car careered into her shop, injuring her seriously. Her husband, 42 year old Songpon Rueangtip, who was cooking at the time, was injured when he leaped out of the way.

Police are continuing their inquiries into the incident.

Sedan careers into family food shop in Tak

SOURCE: The Nation

Thailand

Surachete doubles down on expelling illegal foreigners

The Thaiger

Published

8 hours ago

on

December 16, 2018

By

Surachete doubles down on expelling illegal foreigners

“I want to keep the number at zero.”

Immigration Bureau chief Surachate Hakparn is admitting that the frequent and highly public crackdowns on immigration suspects living in Thailand illegally is making other foreigners feel uncomfortable.

But he says the Bureau’s success in the X-Ray Foreigner campaigns outweighs the concerns of expats.

He has once again claimed that the number of foreigners overstaying their visa is “zero”, in an interview with the Bangkok Post.

Despite his claim, 506 more foreigners were rounded up just last week with a report of the latest crackdown made at one of the department’s early morning press conferences at the Grace Hotel, Bangkok. The assistant Immigration Chief proclaimed at this week’s press conference that another 52 overstayers were among the latest group.

You can read that report HERE.

Surachate admits that attempting to separate the good and bad foreigners “may have some unpleasant impacts” especially those who live and work in the Kingdom legally.

But he once again uttered his clarion call “bad guys out, good guys in”.

The X-Ray Foreigner campaign has been in operation for the past 18 months with the bi-weekly media gatherings where Immigration police parade a few of the overstayers or illegal workers, often from African nations.

Since the campaign started in July 2017, officers have conducted 39 co-ordinated stings in 3,755 target locations across the country.

In the crackdown police inspect a wide range of venues including rented houses, factories, international schools and luxury hotels, seeking out errant foreigners.

The Immigration Chief denies that the crackdowns have been motivated by ‘racism’. Surachete says that it just happens than many of the visitors from certain African countries have been overstaying their visas and being involved in committing crimes whilst in Thailand.

The Bangkok Post reports that in October this year, police arrested more than 40,000 suspects. Many of them were blacklisted and prohibited from re-entering Thailand.

Thailand

Thaiger Radio News – Sunday

The Thaiger

Published

8 hours ago

on

December 16, 2018

By

Thaiger Radio News – Sunday

Listen to the daily news from The Thaiger, anytime, anywhere…

 

