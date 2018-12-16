Sedan careers into family food shop in Tak | The Thaiger

Thailand
Sedan careers into family food shop in Tak
PHOTO: The Nation
A couple running a roadside family food shop in Tak’s Mae Sot district have been injured following a car making an unexpected ‘drive thru’ attempt. Tak is on Thailand’s western border with Myanmar.
The incident occurred last night when a car driven by a Burmese man slammed into it.
Police were seeking to determine whether Aung So, the driver of the car, who says he just come from a wedding party, was intoxicated. He claimed his brakes had malfunctioned.
40 year old Ornpreeya Rueangthip was chatting with another person when the car careered into her shop, injuring her seriously. Her husband, 42 year old Songpon Rueangtip, who was cooking at the time, was injured when he leaped out of the way.
Police are continuing their inquiries into the incident.
SOURCE: The Nation
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
North East
PTT Thailand Grand Prix in Buriram voted best of 2018
“The race weekend at Buriram was the most attended and has been voted the best of the season on its debut.”
There was a lot of expectation but the Thai GP was an incredible success and has now been named the best of the season by the MotoGP Paddock and the decision communicated to the Grand Prix Commission.
The event at Buriram was also the best attended with over 220,000 people heading to Chang International Circuit over the three days. They were treated to a modern classic as Marquez fought it out with Andrea Dovizioso down to the final corner, coming out on top for the first time in one of the pair’s many head-to-head duels in the last few seasons.
It was an exciting and fitting debut, with the Thai venue and crowds providing the perfect backdrop. Rewarded for the incredible organisation, facilities and atmosphere at the event, the Thai GP will now look ahead to 2019 in a bid to retain the prestigious prize.
Newin Chidchob, President of Chang International Circuit: “On behalf of both the people of Buriram and Thailand, we are extremely honored to receive the MotoGP Grand Prix of the year 2018. We are sincerely grateful for the recognition we have received for PTT Thailand Grand Prix. Of course, during the preparation of the event we ran into countless obstacles, but in overcoming them we grew, and ultimately resulted in the success of the event.
“A big thank you to all our event and circuit sponsors especially the Ministry of Tourism and Sports and PTT Public Company Limited for the immense support during this event. We must also thank the people of Buriram, for showing the capability of Thai people to the world.
“Many of the unique functions of the event such as the “E-Tan” truck which we utilised as the event’s shuttle bus. The Muay Thai (Thai boxing) expo to showcase Thai martial arts and culture.
“Not to mention all the volunteers who came to simply pick up the trash and keep the event clean. Everyone really came together to make this sports entertainment experience for our visitors from around the world unforgettable.
“Lastly, we would like to take this opportunity to say thank you to our good friends Dorna Sports who saw potential in us and gave us the opportunity to be a part of the world’s greatest motorcycle series. We promise to always use the experience gained in every event to create a better PTT Thailand Grand Prix every season. Thank you!”
Herve Poncharal, President of IRTA: “The whole MotoGP paddock was keen to discover how the new Thai GP would be, we were impatient for it to arrive and there was plenty of expectation. In the end we can be assured it was the best GP of the season due to many different aspects – we expected good, but we didn’t know quite what they would be able to achieve.
“Everything went smoothly, the commitment of the organisers was fantastic and they faced any problems through the weekend quickly, trying to find solutions as soon as possible.
“The crowd, the people…every single person involved was happy and always smiling. The fans’ support was incredible, the access to the circuit was fast and they demonstrated that they understood MotoGP – creating a commercial area close to the paddock, giving good exposure to our businesses, investors, sponsors, teams and riders.
“It’s also significant that a new event in this area – an important region for MotoGP – has achieved this result. It’s a perfect example for other countries to follow and this prize is fully deserved. From my point of view it will be hard for them to improve!”
Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports: “I was delighted to welcome Buriram onto the MotoGP calendar and I’m delighted to see the Thai GP be recognised as the best this season.
“Asia is an important market for the Championship and events like Buriram only further underline the incredible popularity of our sport in the region. They are a perfect blueprint for future events and we’re excited to return to Buriram already.”
STORY: The Nation Weekend
Thailand
Royal Decree for February 24 election has been sent to HM the King
PHOTO: Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam – The Nation
The Royal Decree on the election of members to the parliament has already been submitted to His Majesty the King for his Royal approval, according to the Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam.
He reaffirmed that the election date remains unchanged on February 24, but the date for advance voting for overseas voters may be moved forward to be on the same day as the advance voting for domestic voters.
He clarified that the political party which wants to nominate PM Prayut Chan-o-cha as its candidate for the premiership would have until five days after the opening of the application for election candidacy to submit the name of its candidate for the next prime minister to the Election Commission so a list of the premiership candidates can be made public for acknowledgement.
As for the prime minister who is not a party member, Dr Wissanu said the former could continue to perform his duty as the PM as normal such as holding cabinet meetings at the Government House or outside Bangkok, making reshuffles of government officials or dissolving the National Legislative Assembly.
However, he said the prime minister could not engage in election campaigning or even mentioning the policies of political parties because he is still a government official, but the Palang Pracharat party could refer to the prime minister.
He admitted that the prime minister might have a political edge over the other parties but that did not mean he would take advantage over the other parties.
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, meanwhile, said that his government would continue to do its job until a new post-election government is installed into the office.
He stressed the government’s determination to address problems affecting the people and urged all parties concerned to join the government in driving the country to move forward.
ORIGINAL STORY: Thai PBS
Thailand
Surachete doubles down on expelling illegal foreigners
“I want to keep the number at zero.”
Immigration Bureau chief Surachate Hakparn is admitting that the frequent and highly public crackdowns on immigration suspects living in Thailand illegally is making other foreigners feel uncomfortable.
But he says the Bureau’s success in the X-Ray Foreigner campaigns outweighs the concerns of expats.
He has once again claimed that the number of foreigners overstaying their visa is “zero”, in an interview with the Bangkok Post.
Despite his claim, 506 more foreigners were rounded up just last week with a report of the latest crackdown made at one of the department’s early morning press conferences at the Grace Hotel, Bangkok. The assistant Immigration Chief proclaimed at this week’s press conference that another 52 overstayers were among the latest group.
You can read that report HERE.
Surachate admits that attempting to separate the good and bad foreigners “may have some unpleasant impacts” especially those who live and work in the Kingdom legally.
But he once again uttered his clarion call “bad guys out, good guys in”.
The X-Ray Foreigner campaign has been in operation for the past 18 months with the bi-weekly media gatherings where Immigration police parade a few of the overstayers or illegal workers, often from African nations.
Since the campaign started in July 2017, officers have conducted 39 co-ordinated stings in 3,755 target locations across the country.
In the crackdown police inspect a wide range of venues including rented houses, factories, international schools and luxury hotels, seeking out errant foreigners.
The Immigration Chief denies that the crackdowns have been motivated by ‘racism’. Surachete says that it just happens than many of the visitors from certain African countries have been overstaying their visas and being involved in committing crimes whilst in Thailand.
The Bangkok Post reports that in October this year, police arrested more than 40,000 suspects. Many of them were blacklisted and prohibited from re-entering Thailand.
