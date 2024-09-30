Robbery at LPG station rakes in grand total of 900 baht

Image courtesy of KhaoSod

A brazen robbery occurred at an LPG gas station on Tiwanon Road in Nonthaburi, where two young men on a motorbike snatched almost all the money from a donation tree before fleeing the scene. Security cameras captured the entire incident.

Yesterday, September 29, an employee at the gas station, 32 year old Sasithorn Meepim reported the theft. The crime took place at 6.45am, when two male youths, aged between 18 and 20 years, arrived on a motorbike. They quickly grabbed approximately 50 banknotes attached to the donation tree and sped off.

Security camera footage from earlier in the morning, around 4.31am, showed one of the culprits, a young man around 18 years old, wearing a black t-shirt and khaki shorts, arriving at the gas station with two girls aged approximately 15 to 18 years. They loitered near the restrooms, seemingly surveying the area. They eventually left without incident.

At 6.43am, the same young man returned with another male youth. They parked the motorbike near the restrooms before moving closer to the car wash area. One of them asked for a glass of water, creating a distraction.

Seizing the moment, they drove straight to the donation tree, and the passenger grabbed almost all the donation sticks, leaving behind only the container as it was tied down.

The employees at the gas station were unable to catch the thieves. Following the incident, Sasithorn tried to report the theft to the police. However, the police informed her that since the donation tree belonged to Wat Salak Nua, the temple itself would need to file the report.

Sasithorn mentioned that the thieves had meticulously planned the robbery. Initially, they pretended to drop off the two girls to observe the area. They then returned for the heist. Due to the early morning traffic, the thieves didn’t act immediately. It was only during their second visit that they pretended to use the restroom and asked for water before making their move.

She expressed disappointment that the robbers showed no fear of the law or moral consequences, committing the crime openly in daylight.

Sasithorn has since contacted Wat Salak Nua, awaiting the temple’s representative to file a police report against the four young culprits for the theft, reported KhaoSod.