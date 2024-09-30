What to do if you’re getting stalked in Thailand

Stalking is a big deal no matter where you are. Whether you’re a local or a foreigner in Thailand, being followed or harassed can feel terrifying. Sadly, this happens a lot, especially in busy tourist spots. Knowing what to do can really help you stay safe. This guide will show you what steps to take if you think someone’s following you in Thailand and give you some tips and resources to stay safe.

1. Recognise common stalking situations

Stalkers can target you anywhere, but some places in Thailand are particularly known for these incidents:

Advertisements

Tourist hotspots like Khao San Road or Phuket’s Patong Beach . These areas are bustling, making it easier for someone to blend in with the crowd while following you.

or Phuket’s . These areas are bustling, making it easier for someone to blend in with the crowd while following you. Shopping malls like CentralWorld in Bangkok or Terminal 21 . These busy spots give stalkers a chance to watch people without being noticed right away.

in Bangkok or . These busy spots give stalkers a chance to watch people without being noticed right away. Public transport systems like the BTS Skytrain or MRT can be spots where stalkers target victims, especially during rush hours when you’re distracted.

2. Steps to take if you think you’re being stalked

Trust your instincts and follow your guts

If you feel uncomfortable or notice someone popping up a lot in the places you go, don’t ignore it. Stalkers often try to appear non-threatening at first, but their persistence is a red flag.

There was a case where a man in Thailand used CCTV cameras to stalk his female neighbour, monitoring her every move from the safety of his home. Such invasive behaviour shows how technology can be misused to violate someone’s privacy. It’s always good to stay aware of your surroundings and take immediate action, such as notifying the authorities, before things escalate further.

Call for help

Immediately contact authorities if you feel you’re in danger. Here are the essential numbers to keep saved in your phone:

Tourist Police Hotline: 1155 (English-speaking officers are available)

1155 (English-speaking officers are available) Royal Thai Police Emergency Number: 191 (the equivalent of 999 or 911 in other countries)

191 (the equivalent of 999 or 911 in other countries) Women and Children’s Protection Unit: 02-642-7555

02-642-7555 Crime Suppression Division: 1195 (if you believe you’re at risk of a serious crime)

For quick access to local law enforcement, you can also visit the nearest Tourist Police station. They’re located in major tourist areas like Patong (Phuket) and Pattaya. Additionally, most larger cities have police kiosks where officers are on hand for immediate help.

Try to document everything

Keep a record of times, places, and descriptions of the person or vehicle following you. If you can safely take pictures or videos, do so, but don’t put yourself at further risk.

Advertisements

Get to a safe place

Move to a crowded area, and if possible, enter a nearby café, hotel, or shop. Alert the staff to your situation, they may assist you in contacting authorities or help keep the stalker away until help arrives.

If you’re on public transport like the MRT or BTS, consider moving toward the station’s exit but avoid going home directly if you think you’re being followed. Stay in populated areas until the stalker is gone, or seek help from station security.

Use public transport wisely

If you believe someone is following you, avoid getting off at your usual stop, especially if it’s a quiet or isolated area. Instead, get off at a well-lit, crowded station and head to a security guard for assistance.

3. Safety equipment you can buy in Thailand

In situations where you might need immediate protection, there are personal safety tools available on platforms like Lazada or Shopee in Thailand. Here are a few recommendations:

Pepper spray: It’s legal to carry in Thailand for personal protection, and you can easily find it on Lazada or Shopee.

It’s legal to carry in Thailand for personal protection, and you can easily find it on Lazada or Shopee. Personal safety alarms: These small devices emit a loud sound when activated, drawing attention to you and deterring potential attackers.

These small devices emit a loud sound when activated, drawing attention to you and deterring potential attackers. Portable door locks: If you’re staying in an unfamiliar place or hotel, you can use these to reinforce your room’s security.

Always keep these items accessible when you’re out and about.

4. Reporting stalking incidents

If you experience stalking, it’s important to file a report with the Royal Thai Police or Tourist Police. Even if the incident doesn’t seem serious, filing a report can help authorities track and prevent further issues.

Stalking is classified as harassment under Thai law, and those found guilty can face charges. However, enforcement can be tricky, especially if there’s limited evidence, which is why it’s crucial to document everything.

5. Stay informed and take precautions

It’s always a good idea to stay aware of your surroundings and keep a few safety measures in mind:

Avoid sharing your location on social media in real-time, especially if you’re alone.

Try to change your routines, such as the routes you take home or the places you frequent.

Share your plans with friends or family, and always let someone know where you’re headed, especially at night.

Being stalked is a frightening experience, but taking quick action can help keep you safe. By following these steps, using the right resources, and staying aware, you can protect yourself and avoid potentially dangerous situations in Thailand.

FAQs about stalking in Thailand

What constitutes stalking in Thailand? Stalking can involve repeated unwanted contact, following someone, or harassing them through various means, including social media. It often manifests as obsessive behavior towards the victim. Are there specific laws against stalking in Thailand? Currently, Thailand lacks comprehensive laws specifically addressing stalking. Legal actions are usually taken only after a violent incident occurs, making it challenging for victims to seek immediate protection. What actions can the police take against a stalker? Police intervention may vary; they can issue warnings or arrest individuals based on existing laws related to harassment or threats. However, enforcement can be inconsistent due to the lack of specific anti-stalking legislation. Can stalking lead to criminal charges in Thailand? While specific stalking charges may not exist, related offenses such as harassment, defamation, or violations of the Computer Crime Act can lead to criminal charges if evidence supports such claims. Are there any support groups for stalking victims in Thailand? Yes, there are support groups and online forums where victims can share experiences and seek advice from others who have faced similar situations. Engaging with these communities can provide emotional support and practical tips.