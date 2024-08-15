Tax breaks fall flat: Hoteliers sceptical of Thailand govt incentives

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 17:45, 15 August 2024| Updated: 17:45, 15 August 2024
54 1 minute read
Tax breaks fall flat: Hoteliers sceptical of Thailand govt incentives
Photo courtesy of The Nation

The hospitality industry in Thailand is abuzz as the government unveils a new policy aimed at boosting tourism in secondary provinces through tax benefits for hoteliers. But the response from hotel entrepreneurs has been lukewarm at best.

According to the latest hospitality operators’ confidence index, a survey conducted by the Thai Hotels Association (THA) and the Bank of Thailand, 50% of the 102 respondents believe the tax policy will only increase their income by a mere 5% this year.

THA President Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun disclosed yesterday, August 14, that most of the rest anticipate no more than a 10% income bump.

Thienprasit noted that the primary concern for hotel operators is not addressed by the policy: the chronic shortage of skilled workers, a problem for around 40% of those surveyed.

Related news

Additionally, the survey revealed that approximately 70% of hotel revenue comes from tourist customers, with less than 20% stemming from the business sector, known as the MICE group (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions). This is particularly notable as the government’s push to promote tourism in secondary provinces is focused on the MICE segment.

Moreover, the survey indicated that in the third quarter of this year, over half of the hotel operators increased room rates compared to the previous year, with most 4-star establishments keeping price hikes within a 10% limit.

Hotel entrepreneurs are calling for more robust support measures from the government. Their wish list includes subsidies for utility costs, a delay in raising the minimum wage, and reductions in land and building taxes. They also advocate for broader tax deductions from business expenses.

Thienprasit further stressed the need for the government to play a proactive role in addressing labour shortages. Hoteliers are urging for the creation of a dedicated agency to source skilled workers and provide essential training, particularly in language skills, to existing staff, reported The Nation.

In related news, the collapse of German tour company FTI Group has resulted in significant financial losses for Thai hotels, totalling over 111 million baht.

Politics NewsThailand NewsTourism News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Japan invited to supercharge Thailand&#8217;s Red Line railway network

Japan invited to supercharge Thailand’s Red Line railway network

Published: 16:53, 15 August 2024
FTI rattled by PM Srettha’s ousting: Investors on edge

FTI rattled by PM Srettha’s ousting: Investors on edge

Published: 16:48, 15 August 2024
Pattaya police inspect stores after toxic drain cleaner deaths

Pattaya police inspect stores after toxic drain cleaner deaths

Published: 16:33, 15 August 2024
South Korean man arrested in Pattaya for drug smuggling

South Korean man arrested in Pattaya for drug smuggling

Published: 16:19, 15 August 2024
Check Also
Close