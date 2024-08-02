Butterbear brings joy to children battling cancer at Siriraj Hospital

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Butterbear, the popular mascot beloved by teens and office workers, recently visited Siriraj Hospital to lift the spirits of children battling cancer. The visit was warmly received by doctors, nurses, and the young patients themselves.

Butterbear made a special appearance at Ananda Mahidol 6 Ward, engaging in charitable activities to support young cancer patients. The event was documented by the Medical Photography Department of the Medical Education Technology Centre, which posted pictures on their Facebook page.

During the visit, Butterbear interacted with the children, offering a much-needed dose of joy and encouragement. Butterbear high-fived the young patients, played with them, and handed out gifts, creating a cheerful and supportive atmosphere. The event was a heartfelt gesture, aiming to bring some happiness to the children amidst their challenging treatments.

One of the doctors at the ward expressed appreciation for Butterbear’s visit.

“It’s wonderful to see the children smile and enjoy themselves, even if just for a short while.”

The visit by Butterbear not only provided entertainment but also emotional support, which plays a crucial role in the recovery and well-being of young patients. Medical staff and parents alike noted the positive impact of the mascot’s presence, highlighting the importance of such activities in a hospital setting.

“Seeing my child happy and engaging with Butterbear gives us hope and strength to keep fighting this battle.”

Butterbear’s visit to Siriraj Hospital is part of a broader initiative to bring joy and support to children facing serious illnesses. By engaging directly with the young patients, Butterbear helps to create a more positive environment and offers a momentary escape from the rigours of medical treatment, reported KhaoSod.

“These visits are invaluable. They remind the children that they are not alone and that many people care about them.”

