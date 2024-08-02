Butterbear brings joy to children battling cancer at Siriraj Hospital

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 11:04, 02 August 2024| Updated: 11:04, 02 August 2024
51 1 minute read
Butterbear brings joy to children battling cancer at Siriraj Hospital
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Butterbear, the popular mascot beloved by teens and office workers, recently visited Siriraj Hospital to lift the spirits of children battling cancer. The visit was warmly received by doctors, nurses, and the young patients themselves.

Butterbear made a special appearance at Ananda Mahidol 6 Ward, engaging in charitable activities to support young cancer patients. The event was documented by the Medical Photography Department of the Medical Education Technology Centre, which posted pictures on their Facebook page.

During the visit, Butterbear interacted with the children, offering a much-needed dose of joy and encouragement. Butterbear high-fived the young patients, played with them, and handed out gifts, creating a cheerful and supportive atmosphere. The event was a heartfelt gesture, aiming to bring some happiness to the children amidst their challenging treatments.

One of the doctors at the ward expressed appreciation for Butterbear’s visit.

Related news

“It’s wonderful to see the children smile and enjoy themselves, even if just for a short while.”

The visit by Butterbear not only provided entertainment but also emotional support, which plays a crucial role in the recovery and well-being of young patients. Medical staff and parents alike noted the positive impact of the mascot’s presence, highlighting the importance of such activities in a hospital setting.

“Seeing my child happy and engaging with Butterbear gives us hope and strength to keep fighting this battle.”

Butterbear’s visit to Siriraj Hospital is part of a broader initiative to bring joy and support to children facing serious illnesses. By engaging directly with the young patients, Butterbear helps to create a more positive environment and offers a momentary escape from the rigours of medical treatment, reported KhaoSod.

“These visits are invaluable. They remind the children that they are not alone and that many people care about them.”

In related news, a widely followed Facebook page, AggressiveDoctor, recently exposed an individual pretending to be a journalist from a reputable news outlet, causing a disturbance at a hospital while emergency personnel were aiding an accident victim. This incident has prompted an official response from the news outlet itself.

Bangkok NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Pattaya City achieves 99.41 score in anti-corruption assessment

Pattaya City achieves 99.41 score in anti-corruption assessment

Published: 10:26, 02 August 2024
AIS, Oracle Alloy unveil Thailand’s first hyperscale cloud service

AIS, Oracle Alloy unveil Thailand’s first hyperscale cloud service

Published: 10:16, 02 August 2024
Pattaya seeks public input on Red Line Monorail Project

Pattaya seeks public input on Red Line Monorail Project

Published: 10:05, 02 August 2024
MFP MPs to join lesser-known TKCV if court dissolves party

MFP MPs to join lesser-known TKCV if court dissolves party

Published: 09:55, 02 August 2024