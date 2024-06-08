Thailand investigates boat crash injuring four Chinese tourists

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

A probe has been ordered by Thailand’s Transport Ministry into a boat crash that injured four Chinese tourists near Tha Tien pier yesterday afternoon. The incident occurred around 4pm on the Chao Phraya River in Phra Nakhon district when a long-tailed tour boat collided with a Royal Thai Navy (RTN) ferry.

Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri reported that the crash resulted in four Chinese passengers, one male and three females, falling into the river. Although they were slightly injured, they were promptly rescued and taken to Hua Chiew Hospital in Pomprap Sattruphai district for treatment.

The tour boat sank following the collision, while the RTN ferry sustained minor damage. At the time of the incident, two naval officers were aboard the ferry.

The owner of the tour boat has committed to fully compensating for the damages. Manaporn stated that the Marine Department has been directed to contact the tour boat owner to ensure that assistance and care are provided to the injured passengers.

“The agency has also been tasked with investigating the incident to determine its cause.”

If the investigation finds that the collision was due to the tour boat owner’s negligence or misconduct, their operating licence will be suspended. In response to the incident, several agencies have been instructed to develop measures to enhance the security and convenience of boat passengers, reported Bangkok Post.

According to Manaporn, the Marine Department noted that the tour boat’s licence is set to expire on February 8 next year. Additionally, the boat’s helmsman, Techasit Jakkarinsukjaroen, is certified as a second-class helmsman for power-driven river vessels, with his certificate valid until March 19, 2028.

