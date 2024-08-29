Teenager killed by youths while helping girl after local event

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 17 year old boy known for his devotion to his grandfather was tragically killed by a group of teenagers from another village. The incident occurred while he was riding his motorcycle to drop off a girl he had met at a local event.

Rattanapol, affectionately known as Mark, died from a brain haemorrhage after being assaulted by three teenagers. His funeral took place today at Wat Bueng Kok in Phitsanulok province.

Residents gathered to support the funeral arrangements for Mark, who lived with his 75 year old grandfather, Pratheep, following the death of his grandmother the previous year. Mark was well-loved in the community for his kindness and dedication to his grandfather.

He worked various jobs, including labouring in sugarcane fields, mowing grass, painting, and more recently, as a welder’s assistant. Every time he earned money, he would bring it home to support his grandfather.

“Mark was a very good boy,” Pratheep shared. “He would always bring his earnings to me, as my income from collecting old items was very little. He even saved up to buy electrical appliances for our home.”

The tragedy occurred on the night of August 23 when Mark was assaulted by the teenagers. The injuries were severe, leading to his death despite being transferred to multiple hospitals.

Teenager assault

“I was devastated when I heard Mark had been attacked,” Pratheep said. “He was taken to Lan Krabue Hospital in Kamphaeng Phet province and later transferred to Kamphaeng Phet Hospital due to the severity of his injuries. His head and face were swollen, and his ribs were broken. I was heartbroken when he passed away.”

Supattra, 24 year old Mark’s cousin, helped with the funeral arrangements and legal proceedings. She recounted the events leading to the attack.

“We all went to a local event at Ban Prue Kratiem. While the rest of us travelled by pickup trucks, Mark rode his motorcycle. He met a girl there and decided to drop her off at her home in Moo 18, Nong Kula, Bang Rakam district, about 10 kilometres away.”

Later, Supattra received a call informing her that Mark had been injured and taken to Lan Krabue Hospital.

“I took our grandfather to the hospital. The doctors managed to revive Mark twice but his condition was critical. The doctors said his brain was severely damaged, and his ribs were broken. He passed away the next day.”

Supattra later learnt from the girl Mark had met that the assailants included her ex-boyfriend.

“Mark even kneeled and begged for mercy, but they continued to attack him until he was critically injured and eventually died.”

The police arrested the three suspects involved in the assault: Tanakorn, a 26 year old man, 20 year old Suthon, and 21 year old Suphanai, have been charged with causing death by assault, armed trespass, and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. They have already appeared in court and been released on bail, reported KhaoSod.