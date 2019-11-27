Recreational drug users warned over dangers of ‘Magic Paper’ hallucinogen | The Thaiger

Thailand
Recreational drug users warned over dangers of ‘Magic Paper’ hallucinogen
PHOTO: reddit.com
Thai medical officials are warning about a recreational drug known as “death stamp” or “magic paper”.
The Nation reports that the deputy director-general of the Department of Medical Services, Dr Manus Photaporn, says the drug is popular with foreign tourists and involves the use of lysergic acid diethylamide (commonly known as LSD or acid).
“Magic paper is basically blotter paper with drops of lysergic acid diethylamide, which is a type-one narcotic substance with hallucinogenic effects. It will be cut into small pieces like postal stamps, decorated with various patterns and colours, and consumed by placing it under the tongue. The drug will take effect within 30-90 minutes and lasts 8-12 hours.”
Dr Manus says side-effects of the drug include rising body temperature, blood pressure and heart rate, coupled with dilated pupils, loss of appetite, sweating and shaking.
“It also causes paranoia and hallucinations, increasing the risk to the user or others as such delusions can lead to attacks on others, self-harming or even suicide.”
The director of The Princess Mother National Institute on Drug Abuse Treatment says use of the drug in Thailand is not yet widespread, but some foreign tourists have been caught with it and the institute wants parents to be aware.
“We do however feel it necessary to warn other parties and raise their level of understanding. Parents need not to be panic yet but should keep a close eye on their children’s behavior.
If you have any questions regarding drug abuse, please contact drug hotline 1165 or visit their website… www.pmnidat.go.th (in Thai)
SOURCE: The Nation
For some more information, in English, about hallucinogens, go HERE.
Krabi
Warnings of heavy rain and flash floods for southern Thailand
The Thailand Meteorological Department is warning about possible heavy rain and strong winds for the south of the country as a result of the strong northeast monsoon currently over the Gulf of Thailand.
The northeast monsoon started in the south of Thailand this year from mid to late October, reducing the length of the annual wet season. Many parts of the south, usually flush with wet season rain by now, are facing drought in the coming months.
The TMD says the current weather system is expected to bring strong winds, causing waves of 2 metres in height and up to 3 metres during storms in the Gulf.
“All ships are advised to proceed with caution.”
Thailand’s Gulf coast is being warned to expect flash flooding, with excess rainwater draining away slowly.
Meanwhile, northern Thailand should experience dry and cool weather as a result of a moderate high pressure system. Minimum temperatures are forecast to be between 15 and 21 degrees Celsius, with frost expected in some places and very cold minimum temperatures of 5 – to 15 degrees at altitude.
The Nation reports the forecast for the next 24 hours as follows:
Northern region: Cool in the morning, temperature lows of 16-20 degrees and highs of 31-35 degrees Celsius. Temperature likely to drop to 5-12 degrees on hilltops with frost in parts.
Northeastern region: Cool and foggy in the morning, lows 17-22 degrees and highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius. Temperature likely to drop to 9-15 degrees on hilltops.
Central region: Cool in the morning, lows of 20-23 degrees, highs 32-35 degrees Celsius.
Eastern region: Cool in the morning, lows 21-25 degrees, highs 34-36 degree Celsius; wave height 1-2 metres.
Southern region (east coast): Cloudy with thunder showers in 60% of the area and heavy rain in parts, lows of 23-26 degrees, high 29-33 degrees Celsius, wave height 2-3 metres, increasing to 3 metres during storms.
Southern region (west coast): Cloudy with thunder showers in 40% of the area and heavy rain in parts, lows 23-24 degrees, highs 32-34 degree Celsius, wave height 1-2 metres, increasing to 2 metres during storms.
Bangkok and surrounding area: Partly cloudy, lows 23-25 degrees, highs 33-36 degrees Celsius.
SOURCE: The Nation
Plastics
From 2020, all Thai national park visitors must take their rubbish with them
From January 1, visitors to any of Thailand’s national parks must carry their own garbage bags and take their trash with them when they leave.
Thai PBS World reports that this latest measure is being put in place following the death of a wild deer in Kun Sathan national park in northern Thailand. The deer was found to have 7 kilograms of plastic and other trash in its stomach, including plastic bags and even clothes. See earlier story HERE.
The minister for Natural Resources and Environment says all national park chiefs have been advised of the rule and instructed to advise visitors accordingly. However, the head of Kun Sathan park, where the dead deer was found, disputes that the deer’s death was caused by humans.
Torpong Chanthopat says the deer was found in the middle of rich forest, with no sign of humans having been there. He also refuses to entertain the idea that the animal may have eaten from the park’s landfill, insisting the site is sealed.
Torpong suggests instead that the deer may have consumed the garbage in one of the many villages surrounding the park.
However, he’s using the attention currently focused on the park to inform the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Conservation that he’d really like an incinerator to replace the current landfill site.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Crime
Over 500 complaints lodged against fake Thai tour agent
…who scammed victims out of 31 million baht.
A fake package tour agency who used social media to scam customers out of a total of 31 million baht now has 514 complaints lodged against it, with 100 complaints lodged with the Vice Minister of Justice yesterday. The complaints were lodged at the ministry’s offices in Chaeng Watthana, Bangkok.
The Nation reports that complainants accuse both the Facebook page “2gether” and Instagram account “twogether1” of selling non-existent discounted airline tickets and tour packages, with one plaintiff, named only as Juthapha, claiming she paid over 400,000 baht for five tour packages to six countries.
Juthapha says she made the booking through the “2gether” Facebook page, but the owner of the page then claimed to have been cheated by a tour agency and was unable to provide the trips in question or issue a refund.
Juthapha is now calling for a full investigation to identify and prosecute the culprit.
“We would like the Department of Special Investigation to take these cases and charge the culprit with public cheating and fraud. I dug deeper and found that the page owner booked the tours and hotels in the names of family members instead of the company’s name, so I suspected this was a case of fraud.”
“Other victims who came here today were in a similar situation; some even went on the trip to Japan and got stranded there, as the company didn’t provide return tickets or any accommodation.”
Samart Jenchajitwanit, Vice Minister of Justice, says he accepts all the complaints and will consider involving the DSI, acknowledging that the criteria for doing so has been met.
“It is eligible for investigation as a public cheating and fraud case for which the law dictates that plaintiffs must number more than 300 persons and this case has more than 500.”
SOURCE: The Nation
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
Top 10 ways to cope with Thailand’s humidity
New cruise to Lan Ha Bay, Vietnam
Happy Loy Krathong. Where to launch your krathong in Phuket.
Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
Top 10 places to visit around Chiang Mai, on a motorbike
American convicted by Cambodian court for sex abuse of underage girls
Thai Immigration Chief warns law-breaking foreigners “this is just the start”
Top 10 must-see things to do in Phuket
Thai baht dips after rate cut
Bangkok will be underwater in 30 years says new study
‘Matmo’ will bring floods to upper and central Thailand
Chiang Mai – the wellness destination
The world scrambles to attract Chinese travellers
Warnings of heavy rain and flash floods for southern Thailand
Recreational drug users warned over dangers of ‘Magic Paper’ hallucinogen
Mother and two year old escape Pattaya blaze
From 2020, all Thai national park visitors must take their rubbish with them
Former Chiang Rai Governor says “The Cave” wrong in some places
Driver busted with 3 million methamphetamine pills from Chiang Rai
Washington says Myanmar may be stocking chemical weapons
New cruise to Lan Ha Bay, Vietnam
10 months later, no action to catch Bea’s murderer – Phuket
MD on the run – arrest warrant out for owner of company constructing petrol station in Phuket
Pattaya CCTVs weren’t working along busy soi to identify snatch and grab thieves
Over 500 complaints lodged against fake Thai tour agent
Thailand to export additional 1 million tonnes of rice to China
Thailand signs 3 MoUs with South Korea during PM’s visit
Chinese man stabbed to death in Bangkok office
สุดเหี้ยม ชายฉกรรจ์ ล็อกแขนต่อยคนแก่จนล้ม เตะซ้ำ
ร้องพ่อถูกจับยาบ้า 1 เม็ด ทั้งที่ตรวจไม่พบสารเสพติด ตำรวจโต้ไม่ได้ทำ
โลกออนไลน์แห่แชร์คลิป พริตตี้ผ้ากันเปื้อน ด้านพริตตี้ดอดพบตำรวจแล้ว
ถ่ายทอดสด สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
นาทีนายพลฟอร์จูนเนอร์หัวร้อน ผลักอกนักข่าวเกือบล้ม [คลิป]
ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62
ถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ
หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล
Trending
- Events3 days ago
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
- Environment2 days ago
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
- Travel17 hours ago
New cruise to Lan Ha Bay, Vietnam
- Bangkok4 days ago
British tourist locked up in ‘horror’ prison, fellow inmate dies in his arms
- Thailand4 days ago
Paralyzed Canadian hockey player moves legs after experimental Thai surgery
- Crime3 days ago
Arrest warrants issued over Phuket building collapse which killed seven
- Chiang Rai4 days ago
‘The Cave’ – covers a lot of ground but misses some key details
- Expats2 days ago
British man found dead in Thailand’s north east