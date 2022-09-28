Politicians urged to wear Thai suits to save energy

A Thai minister urged politicians and government officials to avoid wearing suits and ties and opt for Thai-fabric clothes instead. The minister says Thai fabric is suited to the kingdom’s climate and would help the government save energy.

The Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, Varawut Silpa-archa, said at yesterday’s Cabinet meeting that he wants to introduce energy-saving measures to the Cabinet after attending the Sustainability Expo 2022 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok on Monday.

Varawut believes officers should stop wearing suits and ties to help save energy and wear clothes made from Thai fabric.

The Deputy Minister of Agriculture Cooperatives, Mananya Thaisate, agreed with Varawut. She said Thai fabric is more suited to the nation’s climate.

Caretaker Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan also agreed with the idea and assigned Culture Minister Ittipol Khumpluem to take care of the Thai fabric sourcing.

Ittipol added that each region and province has their unique fabric that each provincial officer could adapt to their iconic costumes.

SOURCE: Khaosod | Siamrath

