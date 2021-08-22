Thalu Fah presents UN with letter requesting international support

The pro-democracy group “Thalu Fah” delivered a letter requesting international support from the Office of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific of the United Nations in Bangkok, yesterday. They then gathered outside the office for a couple of hours of protest.

After delivering the letter to the United Nations, the group offered nearly 2 hours of silence while they displayed signs in English telling the world that Thalu Fah’s leaders are fighters and not criminals. The signs also demanded that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha resign.

Songphon Sonthirak, the spokesperson for Thalu Fah spoke to the media. He says that his group delivered an official letter requesting international support for Thalu Fah’s cause. He says that Thalu Fah wants to show international people that Prayut is hampering their right to freedom of speech and basic human rights when he arrests their leaders and denies them bail.

“We are requesting OHCHR to investigate and officially oppose the arrest of our leaders from the Thai government who are stopping our right and freedom”, says Songphon.

Songphon adds that several of Thalu Fah’s leaders are incarcerated and have been infected with Covid. He says this is emblematic of how the government cannot solve Thailand’s Covid problem. Songphon concluded his remarks by saying that many people have already been infected with Covid and many others have died.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

