Police back decision to arrest protesters who break the law | The Thaiger

Crime

Police back decision to arrest protesters who break the law

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

PHOTO: Prachachat
The national police chief says it’s “their duty” to make arrests when the law is broken. In the case of the recent arrests involving pro-democracy protesters, police say they had no choice. They say they plan to arrest even more. 21 arrest warrants are issued for members of the Free Youth group for allegedly breaking the law during protests.

9 protesters were arrested this week and are currently released on bail. Their charges relate to their actions in the July 18 and the August 3 rallies in Bangkok. One of the protesters arrested is human rights lawyer Anon Nampa. He faces multiple charges including sedition and others relating to statements he made critical of the monarchy.

Some protesters were charged with using loudspeakers without permission and violating the Computer Crime Law. Other charges for protesters include inciting public unrest.

One activist arrested was founder of band RAP Against Dictatorship Dechathorn “Hockhacker” Bamrungmuang. Another rapper, 19 year old Thanayut “Book” Na Ayudhya from the band Eleven Finger, was also arrested the same day.

Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan told the Bangkok Post “If we don’t follow the law, how can we live?”

SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Bangkok Post

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

1 Comment

    William Sheal

    August 21, 2020 at 2:04 pm

    “The national police chief says it’s their duty to make arrests when the law is broken” Oh yea! How come it never happened to Red Bull Boss?

Russian opposition leader, Putin critic in a coma after suspected poisoning
Justice Ministry offers protection to key Vorayuth witness
Man treks up and down hill temple to steal donation box, finds out it's empty
