Anutin’s high hopes for Thai cannabis green light

In a bold move, Anutin Charnvirakul, the leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, declared he’s absolutely certain the new Government of Thailand will back his party’s pro-cannabis stance. This means the green revolution could steam ahead just as it was gaining traction under former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

Back in July, Srettha struck a deal with Anutin to move forward with a draft bill aimed at regulating cannabis for medical and research uses. This was a major shift from the previous hardline stance of relisting cannabis as a narcotic.

Anutin is pushing for the cannabis control bill to be one of six key policies the Bhumjaithai Party is submitting to the ruling Pheu Thai Party. These policies are set to be part of the coalition’s agenda, which will be unveiled in Parliament shortly.

According to the 57 year old Bhumjaithai Party leader, this initiative is all about advancing Thai herbal research and development, with cannabis as a key focus.

When grilled about potential opposition from the Democrat Party, Anutin remained upbeat, suggesting they might not have the muscle to block the bill, even if they try.

“This new Democrat team isn’t the same as the previous one, and I believe in Democrat leader Chalermchai Sri-on’s team spirit and his apparent understanding of the public’s needs.”

Regarding the government’s intention to push for an entertainment complex project, including a legal casino, Anutin stated that Bhumjaithai, as a key coalition party, would support the project as long as it is not exploited to benefit specific groups.

“Actually, I’m not worried about this project because we have an ethical code with a broad scope to follow, and everyone seems to be extra careful about respecting that code now.”

Other policies proposed by Bhumjaithai include decentralisation, equal access to education, better water management, and clean energy, reported the Bangkok Post.