Phuket: Pregnant whale met tragic end due to floating garbage

A pregnant whale was found dead on a Phuket beach, tragically suffocated by a stomach full of floating rubbish. The grim incident has sent shockwaves through the community, highlighting the devastating impact of marine pollution.

The 2.24-metre-long female Dwarf Sperm Whale was discovered on Bang Tao Beach in Choeng Thalay subdistrict, Thalang district, yesterday, September 2. Experts from the Upper Andaman Marine and Coastal Resources Research Centre confirmed the whale was pregnant, carrying a 50-centimetre-long male calf.

Vets revealed that the whale had suffered severe abrasions on its head and sides, likely caused by its desperate attempt to survive after being stranded. Despite their efforts, the whale’s fate had already been sealed by the overwhelming amount of waste in its system.

“The whale choked to death.”

The veterinary team noted that air bubbles and fluid were found trapped in its respiratory system. A thorough examination of its digestive tract uncovered kilogrammes of marine debris, including discarded straws, plastic bags, and rope.

The findings were devastating. The whale was severely malnourished, weakened from its inability to eat properly due to the sheer volume of waste in its stomach, reported Bangkok Post.

“It was too weak to survive.”

