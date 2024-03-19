Pregnant Thai woman seeks justice after Russian assault in Koh Pha Ngan

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: 16:46, 19 March 2024| Updated: 16:46, 19 March 2024
A pregnant Thai woman turned to social media for justice after a Russian woman kicked her yesterday at a coffee shop in Koh Pha Ngan, an island in the southern province of Surat Thani.

The Thai victim, known only as Ploy, shared pictures of the Russian woman with blonde hair on a Facebook group called Facebook Koh Pha Ngan, yesterday, March 18. In her post, she stated…

“This Russian woman physically assaulted me, an eight-month-pregnant woman, by kicking me. Does anyone know her or where she stays? Please inform me if you meet this woman. I will never give up on taking legal action against her.”

Later, Ploy discovered the Russian woman’s Instagram account and shared it in the group. According to her bio, the foreigner claimed to be an actress, model, and designer based in Koh Pha Ngan. However, her Instagram account was later set to private, and all bio information was deleted.

Ploy later revealed to Channel 3 that she owns an organic vegetable shop on the island, located next to the coffee shop where the incident took place.

On the day of the incident, the Russian woman entered the coffee shop wearing her shoes, despite warnings from other local customers and a sign outside that she had to take them off before entering the establishment.

Ploy noticed that the Russian woman seemed to have difficulty understanding the Thai language spoken by the locals. Deciding to help, Ploy approached and explained about the shoes in English. However, the Russian woman responded with vulgar language, prompting Ploy to ask her to leave.

Following the request to leave, the Russian woman became enraged and kicked Ploy in the groin. Ploy, who was eight months pregnant, feared for her unborn child as the kick narrowly missed her abdomen.

Subsequently, the Russian woman left the shop without offering any apologies. Ploy then complained to Koh Pha Ngan Police Station, providing CCTV footage of the incident as evidence.

Ploy told Channel 3 that the Russian woman’s boyfriend tried to seek help from a local politician in the province to evade charges. However, Ploy insisted that she would not drop the charges, saying the incident insulted her dignity as a Thai resident.

Authorities from Koh Pha Ngan and the Immigration Office reportedly identified the woman and planned to summon her for questioning. They also intended to review her visa status, as some netizens suggested she might be working in Thailand without permission.

MrStretch
2024-03-19 18:38
Another farang kicking a Thai woman, and a very pregnant one, at that. Let's see if the outrage is the same for the soon-to-be-booted Swiss guy.
