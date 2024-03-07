Swiss man’s visa revoked after physical assault on Thai doctor

Photo via ThaiRath

The Immigration Bureau revoked the visa of the Swiss man involved in the physical assault on a female Thai doctor near Yamu Cape in Phuket last week.

The Thai doctor, 26 year old Tarndao Chandam, filed a complaint against Urs Fehr after the Swiss man attacked her on Saturday, February 24 when she and her friend sat on the steps outside his luxury villa near Yamu Cape in Phuket. Tarndao added that Fehr and his Thai wife had also insulted her and threatened to use their police connections to put her in jail as well.

Fehr initially denied attacking the doctor, saying he tripped on the stairs and accidentally kicked her in the back. The video of the incident, which Fehr recorded by himself, proved that his claim was not reliable.

Under public pressure, Fehr and his Thai wife came forward to apologise to the doctor at a press conference, saying they did not mean to hurt or offend anyone. They said they were just worried about intruders as a Chinese woman recently entered their villa premises without permission a few days before the incident.

Despite their apologies, Tarndao insisted on pursuing legal action against Fehr for physically assaulting her. Aside from the assault case, public attention also focused on Fehr’s wealth and business in Phuket, the Green Elephant Sanctuary Park, prompting authorities to investigate whether the sanctuary was operating legally.

Police also extended their investigation into property held by Fehr and his wife together with the latter’s possession of firearms. This incident also sparked the investigation into the illegal foreigners and their business in the whole province as well.

Visa revoked

Thai people, especially locals in Phuket, demanded that Fehr and his family members leave Thailand and urged the authorities to revoke his visa, saying the Swiss man disrespected the country and its people even though he lived and ran a business here.

The Deputy Governor of Phuket, Adun Chuthong, submitted a document to request the revocation of Fehr’s visa to the Phuket Provincial Immigration Office on March 5, and the provincial immigration office approved the revocation last night, March 6.

Immigration Bureau spokesperson Parinya Klinkaysorn reported that Commander Songpord Sirisuka viewed Fehr’s behaviour as a threat to society, capable of causing danger and disrupting the peace and order of society.

The spokesperson added that Fehr would be detained at the Phuket Provincial Immigration Office for the physical assault charge but he could apply for bail to fight the case until it is finalised.

ThaiRath reported that the Phuket deputy governor also called for the Swiss man to be blacklisted and permanently banned from entering Thailand if he is found to be involved in any further illegal activities.