Connect with us

Thailand

Prayut going to Phuket, see if it’s Sandbox ready

Jack Arthur

Published 

34 seconds ago

 on 

Facebook/ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha

Thailand’s Prime Minister, Prayut Chan-o-cha, is set to travel to Phuket and determine its “readiness” to reopen for the proposed reopening on July 1. This news comes from a report in Thai media.

The report says Prayut and other ministers will go to Phuket next Friday. When he gets to the island, Prayut and his cohorts will “inspect” the full rehearsal by staff and officials at the international terminal of the airport. They will be inspecting how the airport processes international tourists who “will arrive” through the Phuket Tourism Sandbox scheme.

From there, the group will go to Angsana Laguna Phuket. They will inspect the mass vaccination program going on. They will also have a meeting with local officials about the July 1 reopening.

Later on, the PM and his entourage will go to Ao Por Pier in Pa Khlok. There, they will conduct inspections on how tourists will be checked in as they arrive by boat.

When his inspection heavy day is complete, the PM and his group will fly back to Bangkok.

Tomorrow, the PM will chair a meeting of the CCSA. They will discuss and decide on the minutiae of the conditions of entry for tourists vis a vis the Phuket Sandbox. They will also discuss easing restriction in Bangkok. They did not state whether that would include letting the beer taps run freely again in bars.

Furthermore, the report also did not mention whether tourists would have to wear location tracking wristbands like they were convicted criminals on house arrest/vacation.

The final draft of the Sandbox scheme goes to the Cabinet for approval next Tuesday.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

 

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand35 seconds ago

Prayut going to Phuket, see if it’s Sandbox ready
Coronavirus (Covid-19)16 mins ago

Chulabhorn Royal Academy details Sinopharm vaccine insurance
Thailand52 mins ago

Thai-English auto-translate down on Facebook due to “technical issues”

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

days
hours
minutes
seconds

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

Sponsored by image

Best of1 hour ago

Top 8 Things to do in Phuket
Crime1 hour ago

Famous/infamous murder suspect out on bail wins lottery
Thailand2 hours ago

Police arrest 2 men for allegedly trying to extort 2 million baht from a man
Phuket2 hours ago

Electricty outages in Phuket today
Phuket2 hours ago

Officials tinker with definition of “population”, “find” over 70% of Phuket is vaccinated
Economy3 hours ago

EU Free Trade Agreement talks resume after 7-year coup hiatus
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Thursday Covid Update: 3,129 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand3 hours ago

Large orange juice order leads to large “fine”
Tourism4 hours ago

Survey: 90+% feel bar ban, restrictions hamper Phuket Sandbox
Thailand4 hours ago

Rain giving phallus cracks under the elements
Thailand5 hours ago

Students in Thailand’s Isaan region go back to school on an elephant
Thailand5 hours ago

Covid vaccine advertisements by private hospitals to be tightly regulated
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending