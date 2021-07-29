Possible earthquake in Nonthaburi this morning

Early this morning, there was an unconfirmed earthquake near Nonthaburi, the province just north of Bangkok.

The magnitude is unknown.

The event’s status as an earthquake is pending until “at least one national or international seismological agency” confirms it was an earthquake, according to Volcano Discovery.

Last week, there were 4 small earthquakes reported in Kanchanaburi. There were no reported injuries or deaths.

SOURCE: Volcano Discovery

