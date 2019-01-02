Poll shows favour towards Prayut as next PM | The Thaiger

Thai Life
Poll shows favour towards Prayut as next PM
• 39 percent of the respondents were satisfied with the efforts in solving ‘dark influence’ problems
• 31.9 percent said they were satisfied with the achievement in tackling human trafficking problems
Thirty-nine percent of more than 2,000 respondents in the latest Super Poll opinion poll are satisfied with the performance of the Prayut government and the NCPO in peace restoration and in dealing with dark influence and human trafficking.
Most of the respondents also rated PM Prayut Chan-o-cha as most suitable to be the next premier.
The Super Poll Research Office gauged the opinions of 2,437 people during December 10-29 regarding their satisfaction with the performance of the government and the NCPO during 2018.
Some of the poll highlights include:
31.8 percent support for social order; 30.9 percent for state welfare cards; 30.5 percent for corruption; 25.3 percent for environment and natural resources; 24 percent for the new welfare scheme; 20.9 percent for illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing; 18.3 percent for farm prices and 11.1 percent for southern unrest problem.
Regarding the question about who is most suitable to the next PM, the poll shows 23.7 percent for General Prayut; 16.6 percent for Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan of Pheu Thai party; 11.5 percent for Democrat party leader Abhisit Vejjajiva; 11.0 percent for Future Forward party leader Thanathorn Jungroongruangkit; 37 percent for other candidates.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Koh Samui
Helping Koh Samui fight the garbage glut
Photos and story by Laurie Maitenaz
An article by guest writer Laurie Maitenaz, a resident of Koh Samui, seeks to focus attention on the long-term garbage accumulation problems on the island. Most of his 11-point-plan to reduce garbage are things we can all action around the Kingdom. Let’s make 2019 the year of garbage reduction – think globally but act locally and at home. Thanks Laurie.
On Samui the collected trash was designed for recycling and disposal at the municipal incinerator plant, but the incinerator has not been operational for some years and trash is simply being stockpiled at dumps on the island.
Mayor Ramnate says at present the island’s 30 rai (4,8 hectares) landfill already holds mountains of garbage of over 200,000 tonnes, while 150-200 tonnes keep coming in daily for disposal. Being a trendy holiday destination (2.3 million tourists in 2017), Koh Samui is subject to high levels of self generated trash and also trash washed up on its shores from the Gulf of Thailand.
Few months ago, following international coverage, the government has promised prioritisation of garbage management to deal with waste build up on Koh Samui.
A process for removal of some 200,000 tonnes from Koh Samui for incineration in a Khoen Kaen power generation plant has been inacted.
While this should alleviate immediate problems, it is not a long term solution. Until then, inhabitants and tourists should also take actions to reduce their environmental footprint and help preserve this beautiful paradise island!
Wondering how you can take part ?
● Say NO to plastic disposables and carry reusable bags
● Purchase a stylish steel straw to drink all your fruit juices and cocktails
● Refill your water bottle as much as possible
● Buy local and help support the local economy
● Always take your rubbish with you from the beach or put them in a bin
● Have lunch or a cooking class at We Green eco-friendly farm & restaurant
● Prefer paddle to jet ski, and why not book a sunrise stand up paddle tour
● Support responsible wildlife foundations and animal sanctuaries such as Samui Elephant Sanctuary
● Dive with Samui Dive Tribe who are involved with numerous conservation projects around the island including reef construction and ecological monitoring
● Discover an alternative and eco-friendly market, Samui Green market. Once a month.
● Volunteer for few hours with Trash Hero to help clean the beach. Every Sunday afternoon.
As recycling is not always an option, especially here in Koh Samui, try to reduce your waste as much as possible. Together, we can make a difference by taking positive actions!
Thai Life
The legalisation of cannabis for medical use – more questions than answers
by Laura Villadiego
“Despite what looks to be the biggest step in decades towards legalisation of cannabis in Thailand… the use of cannabis in Thailand without a licence is still punishable with jail terms.”
- Unclear licensing rules have given rise to fears foreign firms might apply for patents and squeeze out local players
- There are concerns the public might think anyone is allowed to smoke or grow cannabis
Thailand’s decision to legalise marijuana for medical purposes has raised concerns over deliberate exploitation of the new law and warnings to the public not to forget that general use of the drug is still very much illegal.
An article by the South China Morning Post summarises a lot of what we already know – the new legislation is a step forward in the upgrading of Thailand’s drug laws but falls a long way short of actually legalising the use of marijuana.
Last Tuesday, Thailand’s NLA (National Legislative Assembly) passed a bill allowing the use of cannabis and kratom, a local plant with opioid properties native to Southeast Asia. It grants use for several purposes, including patient treatment, growing for export and sale, research and other science and industry activities.
The changes, which are pending royal approval and expected to take effect in the next few months, allow registered patients to possess certain amounts of cannabis if they have a prescription or certificate from a doctor, dentist, traditional or alternative Thai medicine practitioner.
The SCMP article reports that a fall in rice, sugar and rubber crop prices may have influenced the government’s decision to legalise cannabis for medical use, as it seeks to cash in on a rapidly growing industry that is forecast to reach US$146 billion globally by 2025.
Canada and California recently legalised the drug for recreational use, while other countries and regions in the world are considering a similar move.
SOURCE: South China Morning Post
Thai Life
30% rise in drink driving incidents
FILE PHOTO
Despite all the hoopla, promises, checkpoints on all major roads and extensive media campaign, drink driving remains the leading cause of accidents over the first three days of the New Year holiday road safety period – aka. The Seven Days of Danger.
Police report a 30% rise in drink-driving arrests up to last Saturday. 6,000 breathalysers and radar guns have been put into service around the country to help curb the road toll – officially the ninth worst in the world, according to the WHO.
In the first three days of the SDOD (Seven Days of Danger), for this current campaign, there were already 1,633 accidents with drink-driving responsible for an astonishing 41% of incidents and 27.2 blamed on speeding.
As usual, motorcycles figured heavily with nearly 75% of the incidents involving motorbikes and 11.6% involving pick-up trucks.
The seven days of danger continues until Thursday this week with tonight and tomorrow expected to register a peak in the seven days’ toll numbers.
Top 10 scams in Thailand
The Top 10 Beaches in Phuket
“Best Country in Asia.” Japan.
Cleaning the concrete and paving in Thailand
Phuket vs Penang – The two pearls go head to head
Serial masturbator caught on camera at Phuket condo
UK backpacker needs 1.5 million baht for hospital bills and to fly home
UPDATE: The Hangover – Pattaya
Police ride pillion on big bike to chase down a hit-and-run pick-up – VIDEO
Thailand now in world’s top 100 most expensive places to live for expats
Is the Kathu Temple involved in a zero dollar Chinese tour scam?
Governor joins Bike Un Ai Rak in Phuket
Man marries Thai ladyboy without ‘checking gender’
Phuket’s Top 10 Beach Clubs
Foreigner woman caught on video spray painting road in Rawai
Poll shows favour towards Prayut as next PM
Orchard road bans smoking
Unseasonal storms predicted for the South
Seven dead after murder/suicide at New Year party in Chumphon
National road toll – Day Five “Seven Days of Danger”
Coronation of King Maha Vajiralongkorn announced
Day Five Phuket – ‘seven days of danger’
Helping Koh Samui fight the garbage glut
The legalisation of cannabis for medical use – more questions than answers
Six reasons Thailand’s English skills are the lowest in SE Asia
Happy New Year Thailand!
King Maha Vajiralongkorn wishes Thais well for a prosperous 2019
It was a very good year – Annual Report for 2018, The Thaiger
CAAT probe crash of light-aircraft that killed South African pilot
Round the world handicapped pilot crashes in Chon Buri
Single Use Plastics. The BIG issue for Thai Environment Day.
Annissa Flynn – Pro women’s World Flowboarding Champion
TEST DRIVE GOOLGE TRANSLATE ทดสอบไดรฟ์ GOOGLE TRANSLATE
Phuket’s Tsuanmi Alert System
Canadians will be able to use consular services at the Australian Consulate in Phuket
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Trending
-
Phuket3 days ago
The Top 10 Beaches in Phuket
-
Phuket4 days ago
Phuket’s Top 10 Beach Clubs
-
Phuket4 days ago
Foreigner woman caught on video spray painting road in Rawai
-
Phuket3 days ago
Russian woman fined after graffiti on road in Nai Harn, Rawai
-
Entertainment4 days ago
Top 10 party countdowns for new years eve in Phuket 2019
-
Phuket3 days ago
One month old baby killed in Phuket road accident
-
Bangkok4 days ago
Ice-cream promotion ‘For Thai Customers Only’ – Huh?!
-
Phuket3 days ago
The Bay and Beach Club – Welcome to The Bay!
You must be logged in to post a comment Login