Thai Life

Poll shows favour towards Prayut as next PM

The Thaiger

Published

1 min ago

on

• 39 percent of the respondents were satisfied with the efforts in solving ‘dark influence’ problems

 • 31.9 percent said they were satisfied with the achievement in tackling human trafficking problems

Thirty-nine percent of more than 2,000 respondents in the latest Super Poll opinion poll are satisfied with the performance of the Prayut government and the NCPO in peace restoration and in dealing with dark influence and human trafficking.

Most of the respondents also rated PM Prayut Chan-o-cha as most suitable to be the next premier.

The Super Poll Research Office gauged the opinions of 2,437 people during December 10-29 regarding their satisfaction with the performance of the government and the NCPO during 2018.

Some of the poll highlights include:

31.8 percent support for social order; 30.9 percent for state welfare cards; 30.5 percent for corruption; 25.3 percent for environment and natural resources; 24 percent for the new welfare scheme; 20.9 percent for illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing; 18.3 percent for farm prices and 11.1 percent for southern unrest problem.

Regarding the question about who is most suitable to the next PM, the poll shows 23.7 percent for General Prayut; 16.6 percent for Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan of Pheu Thai party; 11.5 percent for Democrat party leader Abhisit Vejjajiva; 11.0 percent for Future Forward party leader Thanathorn Jungroongruangkit; 37 percent for other candidates.

SOURCE: Thai PBS



The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Koh Samui

Helping Koh Samui fight the garbage glut

The Thaiger

Published

22 hours ago

on

January 1, 2019

By

Photos and story by Laurie Maitenaz

An article by guest writer Laurie Maitenaz, a resident of Koh Samui, seeks to focus attention on the long-term garbage accumulation problems on the island. Most of his 11-point-plan to reduce garbage are things we can all action around the Kingdom. Let’s make 2019 the year of garbage reduction – think globally but act locally and at home. Thanks Laurie.

On Samui the collected trash was designed for recycling and disposal at the municipal incinerator plant, but the incinerator has not been operational for some years and trash is simply being stockpiled at dumps on the island.

Mayor Ramnate says at present the island’s 30 rai (4,8 hectares) landfill already holds mountains of garbage of over 200,000 tonnes, while 150-200 tonnes keep coming in daily for disposal. Being a trendy holiday destination (2.3 million tourists in 2017), Koh Samui is subject to high levels of self generated trash and also trash washed up on its shores from the Gulf of Thailand.

Few months ago, following international coverage, the government has promised prioritisation of garbage management to deal with waste build up on Koh Samui.

A process for removal of some 200,000 tonnes from Koh Samui for incineration in a Khoen Kaen power generation plant has been inacted.

While this should alleviate immediate problems, it is not a long term solution. Until then, inhabitants and tourists should also take actions to reduce their environmental footprint and help preserve this beautiful paradise island!

Wondering how you can take part ?

●  Say NO to plastic disposables and carry reusable bags

●  Purchase a stylish steel straw to drink all your fruit juices and cocktails

●  Refill your water bottle as much as possible

●  Buy local and help support the local economy

●  Always take your rubbish with you from the beach or put them in a bin

●  Have lunch or a cooking class at ​We Green​ eco-friendly farm & restaurant

●  Prefer paddle to jet ski, and why not book a sunrise stand up paddle tour

●  Support responsible wildlife foundations and animal sanctuaries such as ​Samui Elephant Sanctuary

●  Dive with ​Samui Dive Tribe​ who are involved with numerous conservation projects around the island including reef construction and ecological monitoring

●  Discover an alternative and eco-friendly market, ​Samui Green market​. Once a month.

●  Volunteer for few hours with ​Trash Hero​ to help clean the beach. Every Sunday afternoon.

As recycling is not always an option, especially here in Koh Samui, try to reduce your waste as much as possible. Together, we can make a difference by taking positive actions!

Thai Life

The legalisation of cannabis for medical use – more questions than answers

The Thaiger

Published

22 hours ago

on

January 1, 2019

By

by Laura Villadiego

“Despite what looks to be the biggest step in decades towards legalisation of cannabis in Thailand… the use of cannabis in Thailand without a licence is still punishable with jail terms.”

  • Unclear licensing rules have given rise to fears foreign firms might apply for patents and squeeze out local players
  • There are concerns the public might think anyone is allowed to smoke or grow cannabis

Thailand’s decision to legalise marijuana for medical purposes has raised concerns over deliberate exploitation of the new law and warnings to the public not to forget that general use of the drug is still very much illegal.

An article by the South China Morning Post summarises a lot of what we already know – the new legislation is a step forward in the upgrading of Thailand’s drug laws but falls a long way short of actually legalising the use of marijuana.

Last Tuesday, Thailand’s NLA (National Legislative Assembly) passed a bill allowing the use of cannabis and kratom, a local plant with opioid properties native to Southeast Asia. It grants use for several purposes, including patient treatment, growing for export and sale, research and other science and industry activities.

The changes, which are pending royal approval and expected to take effect in the next few months, allow registered patients to possess certain amounts of cannabis if they have a prescription or certificate from a doctor, dentist, traditional or alternative Thai medicine practitioner.

The SCMP article reports that a fall in rice, sugar and rubber crop prices may have influenced the government’s decision to legalise cannabis for medical use, as it seeks to cash in on a rapidly growing industry that is forecast to reach US$146 billion globally by 2025.

Canada and California recently legalised the drug for recreational use, while other countries and regions in the world are considering a similar move.

SOURCE: South China Morning Post

Thai Life

30% rise in drink driving incidents

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

December 31, 2018

By

FILE PHOTO

Despite all the hoopla, promises, checkpoints on all major roads and extensive media campaign, drink driving remains the leading cause of accidents over the first three days of the New Year holiday road safety period – aka. The Seven Days of Danger.

Police report a 30% rise in drink-driving arrests up to last Saturday. 6,000 breathalysers and radar guns have been put into service around the country to help curb the road toll – officially the ninth worst in the world, according to the WHO.

In the first three days of the SDOD (Seven Days of Danger), for this current campaign, there were already 1,633 accidents with drink-driving responsible for an astonishing 41% of incidents and 27.2 blamed on speeding.

As usual, motorcycles figured heavily with nearly 75% of the incidents involving motorbikes and 11.6% involving pick-up trucks.

The seven days of danger continues until Thursday this week with tonight and tomorrow expected to register a peak in the seven days’ toll numbers.

