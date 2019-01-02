Poll shows favour towards Prayut as next PM | The Thaiger

• 39 percent of the respondents were satisfied with the efforts in solving ‘dark influence’ problems

• 31.9 percent said they were satisfied with the achievement in tackling human trafficking problems

Thirty-nine percent of more than 2,000 respondents in the latest Super Poll opinion poll are satisfied with the performance of the Prayut government and the NCPO in peace restoration and in dealing with dark influence and human trafficking.

Most of the respondents also rated PM Prayut Chan-o-cha as most suitable to be the next premier.

The Super Poll Research Office gauged the opinions of 2,437 people during December 10-29 regarding their satisfaction with the performance of the government and the NCPO during 2018.

Some of the poll highlights include:

31.8 percent support for social order; 30.9 percent for state welfare cards; 30.5 percent for corruption; 25.3 percent for environment and natural resources; 24 percent for the new welfare scheme; 20.9 percent for illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing; 18.3 percent for farm prices and 11.1 percent for southern unrest problem.

Regarding the question about who is most suitable to the next PM, the poll shows 23.7 percent for General Prayut; 16.6 percent for Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan of Pheu Thai party; 11.5 percent for Democrat party leader Abhisit Vejjajiva; 11.0 percent for Future Forward party leader Thanathorn Jungroongruangkit; 37 percent for other candidates.

SOURCE: Thai PBS