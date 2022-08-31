Connect with us

Political protestors meet to highlight Thailand’s missing activists

A group of political protestors gathered to perform a skit in Siam Square, Bangkok, as part of an awareness campaign to highlight Thailand’s missing activists.

The protestors marched toward Siam Square carrying placards and boards with the names and pictures of activists, Porlajee Rakchongcharoen, Surachai Danwattananusorn, Wanchalearm Satsaksit, and Siam Theerawut, some of whom were later found dead.

Some of the protestors wore photos of the victims around their necks while others walked with plastic bags over their heads, with eye holes cut out, as they trudged down Siam Square.

Police in uniform were seen watching the proceedings while some demonstrators noticed plainclothes police taking photographs of the march.

Activists staged an abduction performance at the destination. One of the activists placed a black bag over another’s head, Tanruthai Thaenrut, while she was giving a speech. Two others then carried her away while other activists shouted “Free our friends.”

Mint, a Thai traditional dancer-turned-activist who participated in the march, said that the performance signified that anyone could become a victim of enforced disappearance. She made it known that a human rights lawyer, Somchai Neelapaijit, was abducted in the middle of Bangkok, and added that the fates of most people who disappeared remain unknown.

“The next person could be you. It could be anyone, anyone who wants to speak out about problems, anyone who wants real democracy, anyone who wants to express their opinion.

“I don’t know how remembering people who disappeared is a threat to national security. Do you think we pose a threat to national security? Does anyone here have an army? Do I have a gun? No. Do I have soldiers? No! I only have you journalists, myself, and a bag. I don’t have bodyguards. I could disappear at any time.

“So, we have organised this event to look back at the twisted things that have happened in this country. They call it democracy but you can be abducted or killed for just expressing your opinion.”

A report by the UN Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances in 2020 revealed that 75 people have disappeared in Thailand.

The group also reported that since the 2014 military coup, nine Thai political refugees living in neighbouring countries have gone missing, two were found dead and no one knows where the seven other people are.

SOURCE: Prachatai

 

