Bangkok
Professor says Bangkok predicted to sink by 2100
Another academic is warning of the dangers of flooding in Bangkok. The director of the Centre for Climate Change and Disaster at Rangsit University, Dr Seree Supharathit, pointed out that international climate change organisations have made a map showing that Bangkok and its area will sink and disappear by the year 2100. He said that if the government doesn’t do anything to prevent this, then it must prepare to move the capital.
Dr Seree noted that Thailand will have more rainfall from September to November, and the Meteorological Department has forecasted that two to three tropical storms could hit the country. He said Thailand could get the heaviest rainfall it has had in 100 years. This year the flooding will be from storms possibly moving to the central region, and flooding farmland and overflowing to the economic zone. Dr Seree said that the Pa Sak dam is now full, and if it drains water to the east it will flow to the Rangsit canal.
He said…
“When water overflows Phraya Banlue Canal, Bangkokians start preparing to protect yourselves…”
Dr Seree is calling on authorities, including Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, to be transparent about flooding and countermeasures. He said the government has not released clear information to the public and still has the previous 13 measures in place which do not provide protection.
Experts have made a few different predictions on when Bangkok will sink. In 2019, researchers thought the year could be 2050. We’ll see what officials do to protect Bangkok from floods.
SOURCE: Naewna | New York Times
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Professor says Bangkok predicted to sink by 2100
Political protestors meet to highlight Thailand’s missing activists
The best nightclubs in Phuket to go dancing and have fun
Do business smoothly in Thailand with BizWings accounting firm
Thailand to make ฿400 billion from Indian weddings before year end, claims TAT
Grass mower finds grenade at Pattaya reservoir
Condo technician tries to rape teenage student in central Thailand
Seminar on business and human rights held in Phuket
‘Shark of Pattaya’ sinks teeth into ‘bullshit’ green EV claim
Burmese Junta spies pose as Buddhist monks & nuns in N Thailand
50 dogs join owners on pet-friendly flight from Bangkok to Chiang Mai
Police chief admits Thailand is an epicentre of drugs trafficking
French tourist rescued after getting lost in Koh Pha Ngan forest
7 year old girl suffocates to death in school van in eastern Thailand
VIDEO: ‘Kalasin Cowboy’ rides horse to college in NE Thailand
Russia plans to install facial recognition surveillance technology in Thailand
The best nightclubs in Phuket to go dancing and have fun
Dreamy rooftop restaurants in Bangkok with epic views
Man kicked out by his wife shot dead by police in central Thailand
Boutique luxury hotel in Phuket you should book in 2022
Best things to do in Phuket for a memorable holiday
Hostels to book in Phuket for an affordable holiday in 2022
Bangkok nabs 60,000 snakes a year, 1 reported every 15 minutes
Fake flight tickets: woman scammed 100+ out of 11 million baht
Lucky Thai couple finds 1 million baht pearl in their dinner
Horny primate grabs tourist’s boobs at a Bangkok zoo
Thai Airways restructures plans to get back in black
Northern Thailand’s Chiang Mai Zoo conducts emergency ostrich escape drill
Floor collapses at Hua Mark Police Station in Bangkok
More tourists are heading to Pattaya, but spending less cash, mayor says
Thailand prepares for influx of foreign criminals this High Season
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of37 mins ago
The best nightclubs in Phuket to go dancing and have fun
-
Hotels2 days ago
Boutique luxury hotel in Phuket you should book in 2022
-
Best of2 days ago
Best things to do in Phuket for a memorable holiday
-
Hotels2 days ago
Hostels to book in Phuket for an affordable holiday in 2022
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok nabs 60,000 snakes a year, 1 reported every 15 minutes
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Fake flight tickets: woman scammed 100+ out of 11 million baht
-
Education2 days ago
British International School, Phuket: Reflecting on 25 years of world-class education
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok police fail to stop fight between rival schools