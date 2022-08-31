Connect with us

Bangkok

Professor says Bangkok predicted to sink by 2100

Published

 on 

Flooding in Bangkok (November 2021) | Photo courtesy of PR Bangkok

Another academic is warning of the dangers of flooding in Bangkok. The director of the Centre for Climate Change and Disaster at Rangsit University, Dr Seree Supharathit, pointed out that international climate change organisations have made a map showing that Bangkok and its area will sink and disappear by the year 2100. He said that if the government doesn’t do anything to prevent this, then it must prepare to move the capital.

Dr Seree noted that Thailand will have more rainfall from September to November, and the Meteorological Department has forecasted that two to three tropical storms could hit the country. He said Thailand could get the heaviest rainfall it has had in 100 years. This year the flooding will be from storms possibly moving to the central region, and flooding farmland and overflowing to the economic zone. Dr Seree said that the Pa Sak dam is now full, and if it drains water to the east it will flow to the Rangsit canal.

He said…

“When water overflows Phraya Banlue Canal, Bangkokians start preparing to protect yourselves…”

Dr Seree is calling on authorities, including Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, to be transparent about flooding and countermeasures. He said the government has not released clear information to the public and still has the previous 13 measures in place which do not provide protection.

Experts have made a few different predictions on when Bangkok will sink. In 2019, researchers thought the year could be 2050. We’ll see what officials do to protect Bangkok from floods.

SOURCE: Naewna | New York Times

 

