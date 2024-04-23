Police uncover illegal gambling ring in Ubon Ratchathani

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A covert sting operation led to the raid of an online lottery operator’s residence, uncovering an illegal gambling ring and revealing a flow of approximately 10 million baht per month through 12 interconnected bank accounts.

This incident aligns with the Thai government and the Royal Thai Police’s crackdown on all forms of technology-driven crime, particularly illegal online gambling.

Following orders from the Chief of Special Branch Police, a swift investigation was initiated to prosecute the online lottery bookmaker, the financier, and all associated parties. The police’s cyber unit traced the illicit operation to a publicly accessible Facebook page that advertised participation in lottery or underground lottery games through electronic systems.

An undercover agent infiltrated the network to gather incriminating evidence, which led to a warrant being issued by the Ubon Ratchathani District Court to search the suspect’s home in the Warin Chamrap district of Ubon Ratchathani Province.

However, upon executing the search warrant, only the suspect’s mother was found at the residence. The search ensued, leading to the seizure of evidence linked to the gambling operation.

Further investigation into the financial transactions uncovered multiple individuals connected through a dozen bank accounts, with roughly 10 million baht circulating each month. This discovery prompted an expansion of the investigation to unravel the entire network covertly.

The probe eventually identified a structured operation, leading to formal complaints and the initiation of legal proceedings against the three individuals involved. All three suspects appeared before the investigative officers to hear the charges against them. The case, registered as Criminal Case No. 55/2567, will proceed according to the law, reported KhaoSod.

Citizens are encouraged to report any suspicion or evidence of illegal gambling activities to the Anti-Online Crime hotline at AOC 1441, available 24 hours a day.

