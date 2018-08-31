National
Police uncover a major farm scam
It works a bit like the famous Nigerian scam when you have to deposit money into an account to unlock promised million (that never arrive of course). But this one was in Thailand…
Police have arrested an alleged fraudster who claimed that his company was contracted by the UN to provide 1 million baht financial support to Thai farmers.
56 year old Phitchaphipha Sritrakulrak, chairman of Panpee Group (Thai, Laos, Cambodia), was arrested for the crimes that allegedly caused about 30 million baht in damages.
Deputy commander of the Tourist police bureau Pol Maj General Surachete Hakparn says the arrest was conducted following a series of complaints from farmers who had become suspicious of the suspect’s company.
The firm claimed that it had been allocated a budget from the UN to loan farmers 1 million baht each at a low interest rate, and it would buy their crops at a guaranteed price.
Before they could get the money, however, the farmers had to pay a membership fee of between 2,000 and 5,000 baht to the company. They also had to pay 2,500 baht to attend seminars organised by the company. Surachete said that these conditions were fraudulent.
The suspect earlier claimed he conducted the business as contract farming.
In response to the Thai Agriculture Ministry’s inquiry, Deirdre Boyd, UN coordinator, said that the project being implemented by the company did not belong to the UN System Agencies, Funds and Programmes, nor is there any affiliation of the project with the UN System in Thailand.
The warrant for Phitchaphipha’s arrest was issued by Surin Court after a complaint by Nachon Trongjai, chairperson of Shiny Intercorperation company. He said the suspect attempted to gather unmilled rice from farmers to export to foreign countries.
However, when Nachon got the rice from 325 farmers, the suspect failed to pay as promised. Surachete said the suspect is facing three other fraud charges.
Tourist arrivals up again – 11 percent rise year on year
Thailand welcomed 22,657,730 visitors over between January-July 2018, up by 11 percent over the same period in 2017, according to preliminary figures collected by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports. Estimated visitor expenditure also rose significantly, up 14.44 percent to 1.18 trillion baht.
The top ten source markets of visitors to Thailand in January – July 2018:
The TAT Governor Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn says, “This strong growth is very encouraging in terms of numbers, but even more important are some of the emerging new trends; such as, the 23.3 percent increase in visitor arrivals by sea (July 2018), and the higher hotel occupancies being experienced by emerging secondary provinces; such as, Rayong, Suphan Buri, Chainat, Nakhon Pathom, Ang Thong and Phatthalung.”
East Asian countries accounted for 15.45 million visitors, or 68 percent of the total. China topped the list with 6,860,924 million arrivals. ASEAN countries generated over 5.62 million arrivals, with growth from the Philippines (+9.93 percent), Lao PDR. (+9.31 percent), Cambodia (+8.43 percent), Vietnam (+7.83 percent), Indonesia (+7.67 percent), Malaysia (+6.80 percent) and Singapore (+2.97 percent). The only contractions were from Myanmar (-0.36 percent) and Brunei (-11.04 percent).
Arrivals from Europe were up 6.37 percent to 4.05 million. Russia is the largest source market out of Europe, with arrivals of 900,712, up by 16.24 percent.
Arrivals from the Americas were up 2.99 percent to 948,872. The main market, USA, was up by 5.82 percent to 656,327.
Arrivals from South Asia grew by 12.11 percent to 1,133,057. India topped the list with arrivals of 919,130, up 13.24 percent.
Arrivals from Oceania declined by 1.49 percent to 532,296 visitors, largely due to lower arrivals from Australia (-1.82 percent).
Arrivals from the Middle East declined by 4.56 percent to 432,054.
Arrivals from Africa grew by 7.48 percent to 106,394. The top performing market was South Africa, up by 14.56 percent to 54,651.
In terms of revenue earnings, this is the breakdown of the estimated expenditure by the top ten performing markets:
Thaiger Radio News – Friday
Listen to the daily news from The Thaiger, anytime, anywhere.
50 foreign prisoners to return to their home countries to finish sentences
Fifty foreign inmates in Thai prisons have been approved to serve their remaining sentence behind bars in their home countries.
The Corrections Department chief Narat Sawettanan says that inmates from Iran, France, the UK, Sweden, the Netherlands and Spain qualified for the transfers as per the Convention on the Transfer of Sentenced People.
The department had since 1990 transferred 1,083 foreign inmates whose cases were finalised in courts, while 17 Thai inmates had been transferred from other countries to serve their remaining jail time in Thailand, he said.
Prisoner transfers are granted to qualified inmates so they can be near their families, and thus help to improve their behaviour and motivate them to turn over a new leaf before release back to society, said Narat.
Narat also reported that the agency’s committee for imprisonment suspension – chaired by Justice Ministry permanent secretary Wisit Wisitsora-at – has approved the paroled release of 674 inmates from 64 prisons.
These inmates were deemed to have shown good behaviour and discipline, have undergone behavioural rehabilitation, present no threat to society, and have only a small time left to serve behind bars, he said.
