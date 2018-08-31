Connect with us

Bangkok

Big Bangkok Busts

The Metropolitan Police Bureau are crowing about their ‘protection operations’ during the past two months have resulted in the arrest of many suspects and huge drug seizures.

Pol Maj Gen Ruchakorn Jornjewut, deputy commissioner of the bureau, held a press conference on the “Protecting People” operations from July 1 to August 30.

He said the operations saw 6,392 alleged drug abusers and traffickers arrested and 13.419 million methamphetamine pills, 188kg of crystal methamphetamine or “ice”, 326kg of marijuana and 203kg of kratom leaves seized.

Ruchakorn said police also arrested 100 suspects for illegal gun possession and seized 100 guns and 1,050 rounds of ammunition during the same period.

He said police also managed to freeze assets worth 19.18 million baht from drug suspects during the period.

SOURCE: The Nation

Bangkok

Traditional motorbike taxis vs Grab rival

The old will always try and block the inevitable progress of the news. And so it is with the newer Grab and Uber-stye transport services vs the ‘old guard’.

The latest battle in the war between traditional motorcycle-taxis and the upstart Grab service ended with no one getting a ride.

A Facebook user posting as “Enfant Tunglamae” live-broadcast the Thursday evening stand-off from in front of the Central Rama IX mall in Bangkok. It shows taxi motorcyclists ignoring a long queue of would-be passengers while they ganged up to block a Grab motorcyclist from picking up a limping rider. About 41,000 people have watched the broadcast so far.

‘Enfant’ can be heard arguing with the taxi motorcyclists, pointing out that people had the right to choose which service to use. She told her viewers that the Grab rider had been summoned by phone by the person with a leg injury that prevented him from walking to the motorcycle-taxi stand. But the taxi motorcyclists surrounded the man from Grab, blocking him in.

‘Enfant’ points out the long queue waiting for a bike ride while the drivers were wasting time harassing the Grab man and his passenger. A taxi motorcyclist told her to mind her own business. The broadcast ended in a cliff-hanger when Enfant’s friend turned up on a bike and she rode off.

SOURCE: The Nation

Bangkok

Cute dogs and a friendly smile – recipe for a 15 year scam

3cars, a pistol, 55 cell phones, 10 credit/ATM electronic cards, 20 wristwatches, 55 brand-name bags, 18 ID cards/driver’s licences (of the victims), 18 pawn-shop tickets as well as over 100 items of jewellery!

Cute pets, an engaging conversation, making new friends on the street – a perfect scam!

A married couple, who reportedly used their pet dog as a distraction while befriending victims and pocketing valuables while they weren’t looking, have been arrested.

Metropolitan Police Chief Pol Lt Gen Chanthep Sesawet also instructed city police to find out if there had been any more similar thefts committed in a similar manner in the capital, especially in the Sai Mai district, where the couple were arrested at their rented house in Soi Paholyothin 52.

It was initially found that 10 similar thefts had recently occurred in Bangkok, so officers are currently investigating to see if the same suspects were involved and if the victims wanted to file complaints against them, Chanthep said.Police found that 42 year old Apichat Boonreung and his wife, 38 year old Usa Ketmanee (formerly known as Thiyata Boonreung), were accused of stealing valuables worth at least 20 million baht from at least 52 people over the past 15 years.

Apichat has been wanted for theft in 17 arrest warrants while Usa has 12 arrest warrants for theft.

The thefts were committed in various areas, including those under the Metropolitan Police Bureau, the Provincial Police Region 1, 2 and 7.

On August 7 the couple, as per their modus operandi, went out smartly dressed, driving a brand new car and took along a pet dog to run around as a distraction. They then showed up to post an order for a large amount of farm tools at a shop in Pathum Thani’s Muang district, according to Provincial Police Region 1 chief Pol Lt-General Suwat Chaengyodsuk.

They chatted up with the 50 year old female shop owner before stealthily stealing her gold ornaments worth over 370,000 baht plus another 30,000 baht cash. The police investigation earlier this week tracked down the alleged culprits to the couple’s luxury home in Nonthaburi’s Pak Kred district where they seized three cars, a pistol, 55 cell phones, 10 credit/ATM electronic cards, 20 wristwatches, 55 brand-name bags, 18 ID cards/driver’s licences (of the victims), 18 pawn-shop tickets as well as over 100 items of jewellery.

The couple had already fled before police arrived but left behind their two daughters – who have been passed on to the Pak Kred Home pending a transfer to their grandparents’ care. Usa also said that she now was worried about her children’s safety as they might be harmed by grudge-holding victims.

The case also received a lot of attention from Thai social media users because the “Yak Dung Diew Jadhai” – it means “granting your wish to be notoriously famous” – Facebook fan page (facebook.com/1192999914172480/) posted pictures taken from the couple’s Facebook pages to show their luxurious lifestyle.

STORY: The Nation

Bangkok

Police find 15 stalls selling illegal 'libido booster' drug in Khlong Toey Nua

Police, in an operation to search for an illegal “libido booster” drug in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit area on Sunday night, found 15 law-breaking stalls although the vendors managed to escape arrest, deputy national police chief Pol General Weerachai Songmetta said on Monday.

Weerachai led the team that searched Soi Sukhumvit 7/1-13 in Khlong Toey Nua following a tip-off that a large amount of a purportedly libido-boosting drug – in the form of gel and chewing gum – was being sold to night-clubbers in the area.

He said “white tincture”, a tasteless and odourless Category II psychotropic substance that was usually given to horses for breeding, was being sold to youngsters for mixing into drinks to give to targeted women at night clubs, who would then be lured away with a view to being sexually assaulted.

The spiking of drinks with this substance for persons under 20 is punishable with a three-year jail term to life, he said, adding that the search had been carried out in an attempt to boost safety for Thai and foreign female tourists.

The unauthorised selling of medicine is punishable with a maximum five-year jail term and/or a fine of up to 10,000 baht, and the selling of a non-registered drug is punishable with a maximum three-year jail term and/or a fine of up to 5,000 baht, Weerachai stressed.

A police source said that the medicine at the centre of the search was ordered from abroad by one person to pass on to other retailers. Police are investigating the source of the medicine, as well as its components.

STORY: The Nation

Continue Reading

