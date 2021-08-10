Police ‘ready’ to investigate Thailand arms dealer in plot to kill Myanmar UN envoy

Following the arrest of two Burmese men in the US who were allegedly working with an arms dealer in Thailand to attack, and potentially kill, Myanmar’s ambassador to the United Nations, the Royal Thai Police are preparing to assist in the investigation. The deputy spokesperson for the Thai police told reporters that the US has not contacted them, but they are ready to investigate the case.

“So far the Royal Thai Police has yet to be contacted by the United States to investigate the matter. But if we are asked to help, we are ready.”

Last Friday, US authorities announced the arrest of the two Burmese nationals in New York who were allegedly plotting to attack Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun who represents Myanmar’s civilian elected government, which was overthrown in the February 1 military coup. 28 year old Phyo Hein Htut and 20 year old Ye Hein Zaw were each charged with conspiracy to assault and make a violent attack upon a foreign official. The charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan say the two suspects were living in New York and had been plotting the attack for over the past month. The two suspects named an arms dealer in Thailand who sells weapons to the Burmese military. According to prosecutors, Phyo told police that he had been contacted by an arms dealer in Thailand and agreed to “hire attackers” to injure the ambassador to force him to resign and to “finish off” the ambassador if he refused.

While Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun was fired by military leaders after the coup, the UN has not recognised the takeover and Kyaw remains the country’s UN envoy. Following the apparent threat last week, the ambassador stepped up personal security

SOURCES: Bangkok Post |Reuters

