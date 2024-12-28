Police pickup truck crashes into lamppost in Cha-Am

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A police pickup truck crashed into a lamppost, snapping it in two, resulting in injuries to a police lieutenant colonel and two passengers. The incident occurred on a roadside in Cha-Am province, prompting police to investigate the cause.

Thawatchai Khun-aem, an investigator from Cha-Am Police Station in Phetchaburi province, received a report yesterday, December 27 at approximately 4.30pm of a pickup truck losing control and crashing into a roadside lamppost along Petchkasem Road heading south, at the 204+100 kilometre mark. The accident left the vehicle severely damaged, and emergency responders from Sawang Sanpheth Rescue and Cha-Am Highway Rescue, along with EMS personnel from Cha-Am Hospital, were dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, responders found a four-door pickup truck with the registration number 23799, bearing the police emblem, had veered off course and collided with the lamppost, breaking it into two sections. The truck suffered extensive damage, and nearby, two injured men were discovered.

The driver was identified as Chaowalit Khankarath, Deputy Commander of Border Patrol Police Division 14. He appeared to be disoriented with chest pain and was unable to provide a statement to the police at that time. The passenger suffered minor injuries, but their identity has not yet been confirmed. When the hospital’s ambulance arrived, the injured individuals were transported to Cha-Am Hospital for further treatment, reported KhaoSod.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

