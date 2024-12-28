Police pickup truck crashes into lamppost in Cha-Am

Published: 14:21, 28 December 2024
A police pickup truck crashed into a lamppost, snapping it in two, resulting in injuries to a police lieutenant colonel and two passengers. The incident occurred on a roadside in Cha-Am province, prompting police to investigate the cause.

Thawatchai Khun-aem, an investigator from Cha-Am Police Station in Phetchaburi province, received a report yesterday, December 27 at approximately 4.30pm of a pickup truck losing control and crashing into a roadside lamppost along Petchkasem Road heading south, at the 204+100 kilometre mark. The accident left the vehicle severely damaged, and emergency responders from Sawang Sanpheth Rescue and Cha-Am Highway Rescue, along with EMS personnel from Cha-Am Hospital, were dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, responders found a four-door pickup truck with the registration number 23799, bearing the police emblem, had veered off course and collided with the lamppost, breaking it into two sections. The truck suffered extensive damage, and nearby, two injured men were discovered.

The driver was identified as Chaowalit Khankarath, Deputy Commander of Border Patrol Police Division 14. He appeared to be disoriented with chest pain and was unable to provide a statement to the police at that time. The passenger suffered minor injuries, but their identity has not yet been confirmed. When the hospital’s ambulance arrived, the injured individuals were transported to Cha-Am Hospital for further treatment, reported KhaoSod.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

In related news, a tragic accident marked the beginning of the Seven Dangerous Days in the northern province of Phayao, as a 19 year old lost his life after crashing his motorcycle into a roadside power pole. The accident occurred yesterday, December 25 on the first day of the safety campaign, aimed at reducing road accidents during the new year period.

In other news, a tragic accident claimed the life of a young man when his motorcycle veered off the road and struck a utility pole in Mueang Lampang district, resulting in his immediate death.

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Elderly Thai singer impersonator battles cancer and poverty

Elderly Thai singer impersonator battles cancer and poverty

Published: 13:47, 28 December 2024
Gridlock crisis: Phuket&#8217;s billion-baht boom sparks urgent action

Gridlock crisis: Phuket’s billion-baht boom sparks urgent action

Published: 13:28, 28 December 2024
Thai health ministry warns against fake medical certificates

Thai health ministry warns against fake medical certificates

Published: 13:04, 28 December 2024
Thai police to manage new year traffic with drones

Thai police to manage new year traffic with drones

Published: 11:53, 28 December 2024
