Nervous thief’s gold heist foiled at Ratchaburi department store

A young man attempted a solo gold heist at a prominent department store in Ratchaburi, but his nerves got the better of him. He escaped with a single gold necklace, only to be caught later.

Police Lieutenant Pramarn Plathong, an investigator at Mueang Ratchaburi Police Station, received a report at 6pm yesterday about a robbery at a gold shop in a central Ratchaburi department store. The suspect fled with a gold necklace weighing 1 baht. Investigators and patrol officers were dispatched to the scene to gather evidence and search for the perpetrator.

Preliminary investigations revealed the suspect as 22 year old Korawit He wore a pink hoodie, long jeans, and sandals, and rode a black Yamaha Filano motorcycle with the license plate 2กฆ 7852 Ratchaburi. Korawit parked the motorcycle in front of the department store and walked into the gold shop, pretending to be a customer. During the interaction, the shop staff noticed that he seemed nervous, with trembling hands. Sensing something was amiss, the staff attempted to secure the gold. Korawit, realising his cover was blown, grabbed the necklace and bolted out of the store.

Rachen Piwpeuak, the head security guard, recalled standing by the exit when he saw Korawit running towards the door.

“I tried to stop him, but he managed to escape. I chased him into the forest but only found his hoodie.”

Following the escape, investigative and patrol teams were mobilised to track down Korawit. They eventually found him near a riverbank, reported KhaoSod.

The officers apprehended him and he was taken to re-enact the crime as part of his confession before being processed for further legal action.

