Thailand
Police crack down on gambling in Samut Prakan and Pathum Thani
Police found a gambling network in an unregistered house in Pathum Thani last night. They seized 112,700 baht in assets and gambling equipment, and arrested forty-two people. They then raided a house in Samut Prakan, and seized 49,300 baht in cash and betting slips. They also seized a security camera system and gambling equipment. In total, 85 people were arrested, 29 men and 56 women.
In the Samut Prakan house, three of the women were illegal migrant workers. They will soon face legal proceedings and pending deportation with police. Other suspects were charged with gambling and violating a gathering ban. Gambling is almost completely illegal in Thailand, with a few exceptions. It’s legal to bet on racing horses, and the lottery is also legal. Some Thais are pushing to legalise gambling.
Source: Bangkok Post | Thailand Legal Resources | Bangkok Post
