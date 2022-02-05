Gunmen shoot and kill Canadian at Phuket resort

Two gunmen jumped out from bushes and shot and killed a Canadian man at The Beachfront Hotel Phuket in Rawai, a seaside village in the south of Phuket, last night.

Chalong police arrived on the scene at 6.30am this morning and found the victim lying face-down in a pool of blood behind a red hatchback with Phuket licence plates. They report that the resort’s CCTV footage showed the man had just pulled up in front of the hotel in his car. The two men then jumped out and shot the victim 10 times until he fell on the ground. Police are now investigating the attack.

The victim has been identified as 31 year old Mandeep Singh. He was born in India, but held a Canadian passport. A cleaner who worked at the resort found Singh’s dead body the next morning. When police searched Singh’s things, they found he had with him a driver’s license of someone named “Amarjit Singh Sindu”, 33. Sindu is registered as living in Montreal. Police also found 19 bullet casings from the shooting, as well as a small quantity of marijuana inside the car.

Police confirmed that the victim had arrived in Phuket on January 27 and had been staying at the hotel.

SOURCE: The Phuket News | Phuket Hot News