Thailand
Police chief admits Thailand is an epicentre of drugs trafficking
The Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB) admitted yesterday that Thailand has become the epicentre of drug trafficking in Southeast Asia.
The NSB acknowledged the claim after several high-profile drug trafficking cases were made known in the public domain and highlighted by the recent arrest of a Chinese couple trying to mail heroin to Australia with a street value of about US$500,000, on Wednesday, August 24. And with better transportation links throughout the kingdom, such as the new high-speed train in Laos, it is making it easier for drug barons to move narcotics around and through east Asian countries.
The NSB Commissioner, Pol Lt Gen Sarayuth Sanguanpokhai, accepted Thailand has become a narcotics transit hub for foreign drug traffickers because the nation is so open to tourism but says his team is determined to stamp it out.
“Tourism contributes a large part of Thailand’s revenues. We have many tourism campaigns attracting foreign tourists. However, at the same time, foreign drug traffickers enter the country with a tourist visa and run their businesses here while disguised as tourists.”
Officers from the NSB swooped in to arrest the Chinese couple, 48 year old Jun Dai, and 28 year old Jiali Xie, in front of a chicken rice shop in Sam Phran district of Nakhon Pathom province. They were trying to smuggle 4.19 kilograms of heroin through a mail package to Australia.
Officers then seized assets worth 9.3 million baht (US$257,200), including gold, and six condominium rooms in Bangkok, and Pattaya.
The investigation revealed the Chinese couple are suspected of being involved in a drug network in Myanmar. Officers were tracking down other Thai and Chinese accomplices connected to the drug ring.
Pol Lt Gen Sarayuth added the kingdom is surrounded by countries where methamphetamine production is productive, making it convenient to transport the drug.
“Public transportation systems in Thailand, Laos, and China are improving. A train ride from China to mainland Southeast Asian countries only takes several hours. Moreover, many low-cost airlines have flights in this region.
“So, it is even more convenient for traffickers to smuggle drugs into Thailand before shipping them to the country of destination, especially when China reopens after the pandemic.
“The NSB is working closely with the Chinese police attaché, charge d’affaires, and the National Narcotics Control Commission in China to solve crimes related to drugs smuggled through Thailand by Chinese traffickers. Moreover, we have teamed up with the Australian Federal Police (AFP) to cooperate in combatting narcotics.”
The Royal Thai Police assigned a special task force composed of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board, the Anti-Money Laundering Office, and the Department of Special Investigation to work with the AFP.
The task force focuses on stopping the trafficking of drugs, money-laundering crimes, and transnational organised crime. It has developed a shared database where officers can quickly access the intelligence and analysis acquired from investigations.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Professor says Bangkok predicted to sink by 2100
Political protestors meet to highlight Thailand’s missing activists
The best nightclubs in Phuket to go dancing and have fun
Do business smoothly in Thailand with BizWings accounting firm
Thailand to make ฿400 billion from Indian weddings before year end, claims TAT
Grass mower finds grenade at Pattaya reservoir
Condo technician tries to rape teenage student in central Thailand
Seminar on business and human rights held in Phuket
‘Shark of Pattaya’ sinks teeth into ‘bullshit’ green EV claim
Burmese Junta spies pose as Buddhist monks & nuns in N Thailand
50 dogs join owners on pet-friendly flight from Bangkok to Chiang Mai
Police chief admits Thailand is an epicentre of drugs trafficking
French tourist rescued after getting lost in Koh Pha Ngan forest
7 year old girl suffocates to death in school van in eastern Thailand
VIDEO: ‘Kalasin Cowboy’ rides horse to college in NE Thailand
Russia plans to install facial recognition surveillance technology in Thailand
The best nightclubs in Phuket to go dancing and have fun
Dreamy rooftop restaurants in Bangkok with epic views
Man kicked out by his wife shot dead by police in central Thailand
Boutique luxury hotel in Phuket you should book in 2022
Best things to do in Phuket for a memorable holiday
Hostels to book in Phuket for an affordable holiday in 2022
Bangkok nabs 60,000 snakes a year, 1 reported every 15 minutes
Fake flight tickets: woman scammed 100+ out of 11 million baht
Lucky Thai couple finds 1 million baht pearl in their dinner
Horny primate grabs tourist’s boobs at a Bangkok zoo
Thai Airways restructures plans to get back in black
Northern Thailand’s Chiang Mai Zoo conducts emergency ostrich escape drill
Floor collapses at Hua Mark Police Station in Bangkok
More tourists are heading to Pattaya, but spending less cash, mayor says
Thailand prepares for influx of foreign criminals this High Season
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of36 mins ago
The best nightclubs in Phuket to go dancing and have fun
-
Hotels2 days ago
Boutique luxury hotel in Phuket you should book in 2022
-
Best of2 days ago
Best things to do in Phuket for a memorable holiday
-
Hotels2 days ago
Hostels to book in Phuket for an affordable holiday in 2022
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok nabs 60,000 snakes a year, 1 reported every 15 minutes
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Fake flight tickets: woman scammed 100+ out of 11 million baht
-
Education2 days ago
British International School, Phuket: Reflecting on 25 years of world-class education
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok police fail to stop fight between rival schools
Recent comments: