Connect with us

South

French tourist rescued after getting lost in Koh Pha Ngan forest

Published

 on 

Tourist rescued from Koh Pha Ngan forest, photo by Amarin TV.

A young French tourist was rescued on Saturday after he got lost in a forest on Thailand’s island of Koh Pha Ngan. Police and officials found the man, 26 year old Marouan Rouatbi, after almost an hour of searching through the hilly forest when it was dark, in the main Koh Pha Ngan district.

The group trekked through about three kilometres of the rough terrain of the forest and tracked Marouan down using WhatsApp. Marouan had some scratches and was dehydrated. The rescuers bandaged his scratches and gave him water to drink. He appeared to be OK otherwise.

The rescue team involved Ko Pha Ngan Police, district officials, and an official of Than Sadet Waterfall National Park.

Local officials have been asked to put up warning signs on the track leading to the forest to warn tourists that it is risky to trek through it.

This news comes after two other European tourists were also rescued after getting lost in a Koh Pha Ngan forest earlier this month. The couple, a 25 year old man and a 22 year old woman from Belarus had lost their way while investigating a mountain near Moo 5 village in tambon. Like Marouan, the tourists were dehydrated, but mostly unharmed. The tourist police brought the pair some food and water and took them back to their accommodation.

SOURCE: Amarin TV

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
DoUKnowWhoIAm
2022-08-31 15:07
Tourists seems to get lost in the forests here on a daily basis ,  maybe they should start handing out (or better sell🤑) Bear Grylls survival kits at the entrances.
Noble_Design
2022-08-31 16:10
1 hour ago, DoUKnowWhoIAm said: Tourists seems to get lost in the forests here on a daily basis ,  maybe they should start handing out (or better sell🤑) Bear Grylls survival kits at the entrances. I'm not sure if that's…
DoUKnowWhoIAm
2022-08-31 16:30
18 minutes ago, Noble_Design said: I'm not sure if that's a good idea, Bear Grylls usually recommend to drink one's own urine in case of dehydration. Wouldn't work so well for tourists promotion😂
Slacker77
2022-08-31 16:32
1 hour ago, DoUKnowWhoIAm said: Tourists seems to get lost in the forests here on a daily basis ,  maybe they should start handing out (or better sell🤑) Bear Grylls survival kits at the entrances. Yea it looks strange how…
DoUKnowWhoIAm
2022-08-31 16:37
4 minutes ago, Slacker77 said: Yea it looks strange how often it's happen there , maybe it's  something they smoke there on the island 😜 Perhaps they're in the forest to pick mushrooms 😂

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Bangkok10 mins ago

Professor says Bangkok predicted to sink by 2100
Thailand33 mins ago

Political protestors meet to highlight Thailand’s missing activists
Travel37 mins ago

The best nightclubs in Phuket to go dancing and have fun
Sponsored9 hours ago

Do business smoothly in Thailand with BizWings accounting firm
Thailand46 mins ago

Thailand to make ฿400 billion from Indian weddings before year end, claims TAT
Pattaya1 hour ago

Grass mower finds grenade at Pattaya reservoir
Crime2 hours ago

Condo technician tries to rape teenage student in central Thailand
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Phuket2 hours ago

Seminar on business and human rights held in Phuket
Thailand2 hours ago

‘Shark of Pattaya’ sinks teeth into ‘bullshit’ green EV claim
Thailand3 hours ago

Burmese Junta spies pose as Buddhist monks & nuns in N Thailand
Tourism3 hours ago

50 dogs join owners on pet-friendly flight from Bangkok to Chiang Mai
Thailand4 hours ago

Police chief admits Thailand is an epicentre of drugs trafficking
South4 hours ago

French tourist rescued after getting lost in Koh Pha Ngan forest
Crime5 hours ago

7 year old girl suffocates to death in school van in eastern Thailand
Thailand6 hours ago

VIDEO: ‘Kalasin Cowboy’ rides horse to college in NE Thailand
Thailand7 hours ago

Russia plans to install facial recognition surveillance technology in Thailand
Thailand12 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending