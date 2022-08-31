French tourist rescued after getting lost in Koh Pha Ngan forest

A young French tourist was rescued on Saturday after he got lost in a forest on Thailand’s island of Koh Pha Ngan. Police and officials found the man, 26 year old Marouan Rouatbi, after almost an hour of searching through the hilly forest when it was dark, in the main Koh Pha Ngan district.

The group trekked through about three kilometres of the rough terrain of the forest and tracked Marouan down using WhatsApp. Marouan had some scratches and was dehydrated. The rescuers bandaged his scratches and gave him water to drink. He appeared to be OK otherwise.

The rescue team involved Ko Pha Ngan Police, district officials, and an official of Than Sadet Waterfall National Park.

Local officials have been asked to put up warning signs on the track leading to the forest to warn tourists that it is risky to trek through it.

This news comes after two other European tourists were also rescued after getting lost in a Koh Pha Ngan forest earlier this month. The couple, a 25 year old man and a 22 year old woman from Belarus had lost their way while investigating a mountain near Moo 5 village in tambon. Like Marouan, the tourists were dehydrated, but mostly unharmed. The tourist police brought the pair some food and water and took them back to their accommodation.

SOURCE: Amarin TV