Police arrest motorcycle theft gang in Samut Prakan

Police have apprehended a motorcycle theft gang in Samut Prakan, seizing vehicles and parts intended for resale. One victim, who had purchased their motorcycle just four months ago, was left distressed after discovering only the vehicle’s frame remained.

Yesterday, April 19, at Bang Phli Police Station, Police Colonel Phairoj Petchploy and an investigative team announced the arrest of 22 year old Thanin and a 16 year old accomplice. The suspects were found in possession of numerous stolen motorcycles and parts.

Thanin confessed to targeting unlocked motorcycles, dismantling them, and selling the parts. The motorcycle’s chassis number was removed with a grinder, and the parts were then posted for sale.

One victim shared that their motorcycle was purchased only three months ago, with ongoing monthly payments exceeding 4,000 baht. On the night of the theft, heavy rain led to the victim hastily parking without locking the steering. By 4am, the motorcycle was gone. They arrived at the police station to find only the vehicle’s frame remaining, while still facing the burden of ongoing payments.

Police Colonel Phairoj highlighted the regional police’s focus on theft cases, driven by the impact on victims. The investigation team, upon gathering intelligence, secured a warrant from Samut Prakan Provincial Court and successfully apprehended the suspects.

The gang typically targeted popular motorcycles, especially those left unlocked, making theft easier. Residents are advised to enhance security by using steering and disc locks to deter theft. The investigation will extend to buyers of stolen parts to bring them to justice.

Suspects face charges of nighttime theft, using a vehicle for escape, and receiving stolen property, as reported by KhaoSod.

