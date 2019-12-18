PM demands sentencing review after “Jack the Ripper” serial killer case | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Crime

PM demands sentencing review after “Jack the Ripper” serial killer case

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

7 hours ago

 on

PM demands sentencing review after "Jack the Ripper" serial killer case

Thai PM Prayuth Chan-o-cha is ordering the justice minister to re-examine Thailand’s rules regarding sentence reductions and parole for violent criminals, after convicted serial killer Somkid Pumpuang, dubbed “Thailand’s Jack the Ripper,” was released from prison. He’s now the major suspect in another murder last Sunday, just seven months later after being released.

“We have to be updated as the world moves forward, and look at other countries’ laws and measures. Many have been monitoring our justice system. We have to correct what is wrong by working together.”

Somkid was convicted in 2005 of the murders of five women and sentenced to life in prison, but was released in May for “good behaviour”. His local nickname of ‘Jack the Ripper’ doesn’t correlate very well with other the scope or methods used by the infamous, and still unidentified, London serial killer from the 1880s.

Jack the Ripper was an unidentified serial killer active in the largely impoverished areas in and around the Whitechapel district of London in 1888. In both the criminal case files and contemporary journalistic accounts, the killer was called the Whitechapel Murderer and Leather Apron.

Overcrowding remains a serious problem in Thai prisons, and Thailand has one of the largest prison populations in the world, with nearly 80% jailed for drug offences. The number of prisoners reached an all time high earlier this year, according to AFP.

The alleged killer Somkid is still on the run.

SOURCE: The Nation

Crime

Fugitive ‘serial killer’ Somkid arrested on Bangkok-bound train

The Thaiger

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 18, 2019

By

Fugitive 'serial killer' Somkid arrested on Bangkok-bound train

Police have arrested the convicted killer Somkid Poompuang, who has been nick-named in Thai media as “Jack the Ripper” and “Kid the Ripper” this morning. He was on the run since a murder in Khon Kaen last Sunday.

55 year old Somkid was on a train at a railway station in the Pak Chong district of Nakhon Ratchasima province in north east Thailand. He was spotted by other passengers who then informed police.

Somkid is currently wanted as the prime suspect in the murder of a hotel maid in Kranuan district of Khon Kaen on December 15, about 200 kilometres away from where he was captured.

Police say that Somkid had boarded the train in Surin, heading to Bangkok, and passing through Nakhon Ratchasima province.

Somkid was released from prison in May, after serving just 14 years after being convicted over five murders, among other crimes. The prison’s praline officials say he was released due to “his good behaviour”. The Corrections Department has already publically admitted his release was due to an error in the screening process of prisoners eligible for early release.

Most of the murder victims were masseuses or women working in night time entertainment, a similarity to the 1880’s London murderer Jack the Ripper.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Fugitive 'serial killer' Somkid arrested on Bangkok-bound train | News by The Thaiger

PHOTO: Somkid Pumpuang being led off the passenger train, bound for Bangkok, this morning – Khaosod English

Crime

Police in Khon Kaen hunt Thai “Jack the Ripper”

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

1 day ago

on

December 17, 2019

By

Police in Khon Kaen hunt Thai "Jack the Ripper"

PHOTOS: Chiang Rai Times

PHOTOS: Chiang Rai Times

Police and Crime Suppression Division officers have launched a manhunt for a convicted serial killer accused of murdering a woman in Khon Kaen on Sunday, just 7 months after his release from prison. The man, 55 year old Somkid Pumpuang, is the prime suspect in the murder of 51 year old Rassami Mulichan at her house last Sunday.

Rassami was found dead in her home with tape around her neck and her ankles bound with a phone charging cable. A neighbour told police he saw a man coming to stay with Rassami on December 2 and heard the two arguing on Sunday.

Despite the “Ripper” label, Somkid never used a knife in his crimes. His pattern was to have sex with his victims, then strangle or drown them and steal their valuables.

Police showed neighbours photos and Somkid was identified as the alleged killer.

Somkid, dubbed “Thailand’s Jack the Ripper” by local media, was convicted of murdering at least five women in 2005. He was arrested the same year and sentenced to life in prison, but his term was reduced to 14 years for good behaviour. He was released in May of this year.

Somkid is a native of the southern province of Trang. Police say they don’t know why he was in Khon Kaen after being freed.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

Police in Khon Kaen hunt Thai

Crime

14 year old arrested as gunman in Yala murder

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

3 days ago

on

December 15, 2019

By

14 year old arrested as gunman in Yala murder

PHOTO: Facebook/Krpoliceyala

PHOTO: Facebook/Krpoliceyala

A 14 year old boy is accused of shooting a forestry official in the southern Thai province of Yala, according to police who arrested three suspects on Saturday, including the alleged mastermind.

Authorities say the killing was planned by 34 year old Arseesa Kamae, an accountant who worked for the victim. She allegedly hired 33 year old Treenaphat Suwanpathipat and the 14 year old gunman, whose name is being withheld. All three are now in custody on charges of conspiracy to murder, illegal possession of a weapon and carrying a weapon in public.

Kowit Wangthaveesap, a senior Yala forestry official, was gunned down in broad daylight in a drive-by shooting on December 5. Police say the attack was personal and had nothing to do with the militant insurgency in the province. Arseesa was reportedly angry at not receiving a promotion at work.

Thailand’s southern provinces have long been home to a separatist insurgency. Fifteen people were killed in Yala in November when suspected rebels attacked a security checkpoint in the province.

Security video from the scene showed that two motorcycles were involved in the attack, according to police. One belonged Arseesa and was ridden by a woman. The other was driven by a man with a male pillion rider who fired the shots that killed the victim.

When police called Arseesa in for questioning, she admitted she was the rider seen in the video.

Officers later tracked down Treenaphat, who confessed he rode the second bike and implicated the 14 year old boy as the person who pulled the trigger, according to police.

Treenaphat took police to two houses in Raman district where the disassembled motorbikes were stored, along with clothes, helmets and other evidence. The murder weapon, a 9mm Beretta semi-automatic pistol, had belonged to Ms Arseesa’s late brother-in-law.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

