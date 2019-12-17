Police in Khon Kaen hunt Thai “Jack the Ripper” | The Thaiger

Crime
Police in Khon Kaen hunt Thai “Jack the Ripper”
PHOTOS: Chiang Rai Times
Police and Crime Suppression Division officers have launched a manhunt for a convicted serial killer accused of murdering a woman in Khon Kaen on Sunday, just 7 months after his release from prison. The man, 55 year old Somkid Pumpuang, is the prime suspect in the murder of 51 year old Rassami Mulichan at her house last Sunday.
Rassami was found dead in her home with tape around her neck and her ankles bound with a phone charging cable. A neighbour told police he saw a man coming to stay with Rassami on December 2 and heard the two arguing on Sunday.
Despite the “Ripper” label, Somkid never used a knife in his crimes. His pattern was to have sex with his victims, then strangle or drown them and steal their valuables.
Police showed neighbours photos and Somkid was identified as the alleged killer.
Somkid, dubbed “Thailand’s Jack the Ripper” by local media, was convicted of murdering at least five women in 2005. He was arrested the same year and sentenced to life in prison, but his term was reduced to 14 years for good behaviour. He was released in May of this year.
Somkid is a native of the southern province of Trang. Police say they don’t know why he was in Khon Kaen after being freed.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Crime
14 year old arrested as gunman in Yala murder
PHOTO: Facebook/Krpoliceyala
A 14 year old boy is accused of shooting a forestry official in the southern Thai province of Yala, according to police who arrested three suspects on Saturday, including the alleged mastermind.
Authorities say the killing was planned by 34 year old Arseesa Kamae, an accountant who worked for the victim. She allegedly hired 33 year old Treenaphat Suwanpathipat and the 14 year old gunman, whose name is being withheld. All three are now in custody on charges of conspiracy to murder, illegal possession of a weapon and carrying a weapon in public.
Kowit Wangthaveesap, a senior Yala forestry official, was gunned down in broad daylight in a drive-by shooting on December 5. Police say the attack was personal and had nothing to do with the militant insurgency in the province. Arseesa was reportedly angry at not receiving a promotion at work.
Thailand’s southern provinces have long been home to a separatist insurgency. Fifteen people were killed in Yala in November when suspected rebels attacked a security checkpoint in the province.
Security video from the scene showed that two motorcycles were involved in the attack, according to police. One belonged Arseesa and was ridden by a woman. The other was driven by a man with a male pillion rider who fired the shots that killed the victim.
When police called Arseesa in for questioning, she admitted she was the rider seen in the video.
Officers later tracked down Treenaphat, who confessed he rode the second bike and implicated the 14 year old boy as the person who pulled the trigger, according to police.
Treenaphat took police to two houses in Raman district where the disassembled motorbikes were stored, along with clothes, helmets and other evidence. The murder weapon, a 9mm Beretta semi-automatic pistol, had belonged to Ms Arseesa’s late brother-in-law.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Crime
Police hunt suspect for stabbing ex-girlfriend at work
Police in Chonburi province are hunting a suspect over the stabbing his ex-girlfriend whilst she was at work. Authorities in the Bowin district of Sri Racha, just north of Pattaya, were notified of the incident at about noon on Friday.
The incident happened at at a factory in Hemmarat. 21 year old Sasiwimon Mutaphon survived the attack but was seriously injured and is currently recovering in hospital.
The suspect, Sasiwimon’s 25 year old ex-boyfriend Saranyu Saetan, fled the scene. The incident occurred while Sasiwimon was working, and in front of her co-workers and other witnesses.
Police believe jealousy was the motive as Sasiwimon was allegedly dating other men. Police are continuing their search and speaking to witnesses of the incident.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Crime
Chonburi police arrest nine Chinese nationals for alleged amulet scam
Police have arrested nine Chinese nationals in an investigation into alleged amulet fraud in Chonburi, eastern Thailand.
The Nation reports that the accused were running a shop at a Chonburi temple, where they sold fake amulets and Buddha images for prices that ranged from 1,000 baht to over 10,000 baht. They are accused of working with tour agents to target Chinese tourists and part them from their cash.
The suspects all entered Thailand on tourist visas and rented the store at the temple from December 6. Some of the men also pretended to be employed by the temple and would offer to help Chinese tourists take part in a religious ceremony if they paid a fee.
The chief of the Immigration Police says the men’s actions have had a negative impact on Thailand’s reputation. They have now been transferred to local police custody for processing.
This time last year a similar scam was uncovered by The Thaiger in Kathu, Phuket but little seems to have been done about it and the Chinese buses keep racking up each day – rinse and repeat.
Also read about the fake plastic amulets sold in Phuket HERE.
SOURCE: The Nation
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 things to avoid in Thailand
Top 10 scams in Thailand
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
Top 10 ways to cope with Thailand’s humidity
New cruise to Lan Ha Bay, Vietnam
Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
So you want to move to Vietnam?
Top 10 tips to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and cures
Booming regional meth industry – Thailand, Myanmar, China and Laos
Chiang Mai – the wellness destination
British tourist locked up in ‘horror’ prison, fellow inmate dies in his arms
“Medical cannabis is no panacea” – Thai FDA
Fish sauce excluded from Thailand’s proposed tax on salty foods
Pattaya’s Walking Street is “heaving with tourists”. But…
Students say “Run Against Dictatorship” media event to go ahead
Thailand ramps up drink-driving campaigner new year break
80% of garbage in the sea comes from the waterways of Thailand’s cities and towns
Vietnamese illegal street vendors’ knife fight shocks tourists in Pattaya
Police in Khon Kaen hunt Thai “Jack the Ripper”
Adviser to opposition leader calls on Thai PM to resign
Ten days later, no sign of missing Phuket pair, or their kayak
15 years on, over 300 tsunami victims from Thailand’s coast still unidentified
“They were just being playful” – Bangkok tuk tuk driver
Police cobble together evidence to charge Bangkok’s political rally leaders
Students clamber up destroyed stairway to get to school in Phuket
UK heads towards Brexit and Thailand ponders an FTA with Britain
Woman injured in hit-and-run demands driver turn himself in
Unidentified naked man in Bangkok death plunge
Thanathorn calls on Thais to demand Constitutional amendment
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
ธนาธรขอบคุณทุกคน รักษาไฟหวังอย่ามอดดับ ทวงอนาคตเราคืนมา
12 ธันวา ถ่ายทอดสดพระราชพิธีบรมราชาภิเษกทางชลมารค
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 1 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
สรุปดราม่าสภาล่ม รัฐบาลแพ้โหวต ตั้งกมธ. ศึกษาม.44 แต่ไม่ยอมแพ้
ถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาฯ 28 พ.ย. 2562
แห่แชร์คลิป ครูตบหน้าเด็กนักเรียน เหตุไม่ทำการบ้านส่ง
สุดเหี้ยม ชายฉกรรจ์ ล็อกแขนต่อยคนแก่จนล้ม เตะซ้ำ
ร้องพ่อถูกจับยาบ้า 1 เม็ด ทั้งที่ตรวจไม่พบสารเสพติด ตำรวจโต้ไม่ได้ทำ
โลกออนไลน์แห่แชร์คลิป พริตตี้ผ้ากันเปื้อน ด้านพริตตี้ดอดพบตำรวจแล้ว
ถ่ายทอดสด สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
นาทีนายพลฟอร์จูนเนอร์หัวร้อน ผลักอกนักข่าวเกือบล้ม [คลิป]
ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
Trending
- Environment2 days ago
Plant-based meat alternatives gain popularity in a fertile Asian market
- Expats3 days ago
Thai Immigration Chief softens stance on tourist and expat visas
- Tourism3 days ago
Top 10 things to see and do in Phu Quoc
- Bangkok3 days ago
Social media meltdown over tuk-tuk sex trip in Bangkok
- Bangkok3 days ago
Video of couple having sex in Bangkok tuk-tuk goes viral – VIDEO
- Crime4 days ago
Foreigners and Thais conned out of 45 million baht in Pattaya property scam
- Plastics3 days ago
Production of degradable replacement is expensive stumbling block in plastic bag ban
- Pattaya3 days ago
Public hearings on Pattaya Tram Project start Monday