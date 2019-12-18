Thai man’s campaign to find his aunt, allegedly kidnapped by North Korea 42 years ago | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thai man’s campaign to find his aunt, allegedly kidnapped by North Korea 42 years ago
Persistence.
A Thai man, who believes his aunt was abducted by North Korea several decades ago, says he’s encouraged by Japan’s efforts to track down its citizens also thought to have been kidnapped by the rogue state. Thai PBS World reports that Banchon Panjoi was invited to a meeting in Japan organised by relatives of missing people believed to have been taken by North Korea.
His aunt Anocha Panjoi, who he barely knew, disappeared 42 years ago. Since then, most family members close to her have died, leaving the younger generation trying to find her. Banchon says the meeting in Japan left him feeling encouraged, as he has spent the last 15 years trying to track down his aunt with no success.
Mr. Yoshihidei Suka, secretary-general in the Japanese cabinet, says Japan is fully committed to finding those believed to have been abducted by North Korea, with their official records revealing that 17 Japanese citizens were kidnapped by the country. Unofficial data however shows that up to 100 were taken, with most believed to be still in North Korea.
As well as Japan and Thailand, citizens of several other nations are believed to have been abducted by the country. They include Singapore, Jordan, Italy, Malaysia, the Netherlands, France, China, Romania, Lebanon and South Korea.
The vice secretary-general of the Association of Families of Kidnap Victims, whose own son, Yaeko Takuji, was kidnapped by North Korea 41 years ago, is grateful for Japan’s commitment to solving the mystery. Koijiro Isuka suggests imposing sanctions on North Korea until they release all foreign nationals currently being held in the country.
Meanwhile, family members of American citizens being held in North Korea accuse US officials of not doing enough to help them.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Economy
Thailand’s U-turn on agri-chemical ban shows US hitting where it hurts
PHOTO: matichon.co.th
The US is piling the pressure on Thailand over its agri-chemical ban, and it appears to be working.
A report by the Nikkei Asian Review claims the Kingdom’s proposed ban on three agri-chemicals – Paraquat, Glyphosate and Chlorpyrifos – would have affected American agricultural exports into Thailand. But the US President has weighed into the issue.
Following news of the proposed ban, the US suspended the exemption of tariffs on Thai exports to the US, which had been in place under the country’s Generalised System of Preference.
The threat of being impacted by the US sanctions saw Thailand do a complete U-turn on banning paraquat, chlorpyrifos and glyphosate, when it announced a suspension of the earlier ban last month.
Meanwhile, Vietnam and Malaysia are said to be ploughing ahead with a ban on paraquat (better known by the trade name Roundup) from January 1, with the chemical already banned in the EU. Some studies have shown that contact with paraquat can lead to serious long-term health problems, while ingesting it can kill, according to the article in Nikkei Asian Review.
The article suggests Thailand may come under additional pressure as a result of US President Trump’s displeasure with the country’s growing trade surplus with the US.
The US is also pushing other nations, notably China, to address the trade imbalances and Thailand is also likely to start feeling the heat with its surplus against that of the US expected to increase further over the coming year.
SOURCE: Nikkei Asian Review
Crime
PM demands sentencing review after “Jack the Ripper” serial killer case
Thai PM Prayuth Chan-o-cha is ordering the justice minister to re-examine Thailand’s rules regarding sentence reductions and parole for violent criminals, after convicted serial killer Somkid Pumpuang, dubbed “Thailand’s Jack the Ripper,” was released from prison. He’s now the major suspect in another murder last Sunday, just seven months later after being released.
“We have to be updated as the world moves forward, and look at other countries’ laws and measures. Many have been monitoring our justice system. We have to correct what is wrong by working together.”
Somkid was convicted in 2005 of the murders of five women and sentenced to life in prison, but was released in May for “good behaviour”. His local nickname of ‘Jack the Ripper’ doesn’t correlate very well with other the scope or methods used by the infamous, and still unidentified, London serial killer from the 1880s.
Jack the Ripper was an unidentified serial killer active in the largely impoverished areas in and around the Whitechapel district of London in 1888. In both the criminal case files and contemporary journalistic accounts, the killer was called the Whitechapel Murderer and Leather Apron.
Overcrowding remains a serious problem in Thai prisons, and Thailand has one of the largest prison populations in the world, with nearly 80% jailed for drug offences. The number of prisoners reached an all time high earlier this year, according to AFP.
The alleged killer Somkid is still on the run.
SOURCE: The Nation
Myanmar
Burmese authorities intercept boat carrying 173 Rohingya Muslims
FILE PHOTO: The New Humanitarian
Burmese authorities have intercepted a boat and detained 173 Rohingya ‘boat people’ off the southern coast of Myanmar. They believe that the group from the Muslim minority group were heading to sea to seek a better life an avoid persecution. They were intercepted by a Navy vessel who detained the group and charged them ‘travelling illegally’.
Amongst those aboard were 22 children.
More than 730,000 ethnic Rohingya fled the Rhakine State in western Myanmar, north into neighbouring Bangladesh, during August 2017 to escape a military-led crackdown by the Tatmadaw (Burmese Army). At the time UN investigators described the attacks as having “genocidal intent” and included well-documented mass killings and rapes. Burmese authorities responded by saying that the attacks were in response to smaller attacks on their soldiers.
600,000 Rohingya still live in the Rhakine State in an otherwise largely Buddhist Myanmar, restricted to living in camps and villages and unable to travel freely, or access healthcare or education.
For years, Rohingya have become refugees and been forced to seek refuge by boarding boats and heading south, usually bound for Malaysia, a country officially sympathetic to their cause.
But most of the boats are organised by smugglers during the months between November and March, usually for exorbitant fees amid false promises. Often the boats are intercepted by the Royal Thai Navy patrolling the northern Andaman Sea where the refugees are rescued and processed before being returned to Myanmar.
Others end up landing on Thai shores in the north and trafficked through the Kingdom by smugglers who promise them safe passage to the Malaysian border but usually extort large sums of money from them, sometimes incarcerating the Rohingya in camps where they fall prey to other human trafficking gangs.
At this stage authorities are unsure if the current vessel intercepted by authorities started its voyage in Myanmar or Bangladesh. A Bangladeshi coast guard official Saiful Islam told Reuters they were unaware of any boats leaving the camps on the Burmese/Bangladesh border for Myanmar.
“If we had such information, we would have stopped them,” he told Reuters.
Rohingya Boatpeople caught by Burmese authorities are often arrested and charged with ‘travelling illegally’. Hundreds have been imprisoned in jails and youth detention centres across the country.
SOURCE: Reuters
