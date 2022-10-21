PM 2.5 pollution is on the rise in Thailand, warns health official | GMT

Illegal immigrants sneak into Thailand in a modified pickup truck. Thai baht plummets even further against the US dollar. Over 1,000 cannabis clinics have opened this year in Thailand. Court clears THAI for takeoff, as it doubles Aussie flights. Thai teen, 19, gets engaged to a 56-year-old woman. Pattaya’s efforts to get tough on graffiti not going so well. PM 2.5 pollution is on the rise in Thailand, warns health official. Thailand to combat its methamphetamine crisis with cannabis.- all are coming up today.

