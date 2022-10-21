Connect with us

Thailand

PM 2.5 pollution is on the rise in Thailand, warns health official | GMT

Published

 on 

YouTube video

Illegal immigrants sneak into Thailand in a modified pickup truck. Thai baht plummets even further against the US dollar. Over 1,000 cannabis clinics have opened this year in Thailand. Court clears THAI for takeoff, as it doubles Aussie flights. Thai teen, 19, gets engaged to a 56-year-old woman. Pattaya’s efforts to get tough on graffiti not going so well. PM 2.5 pollution is on the rise in Thailand, warns health official. Thailand to combat its methamphetamine crisis with cannabis.- all are coming up today.

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
gazmo16
2022-10-21 08:52
11 hours ago, Chatogaster said: I don't know what "a full stop" means (in this context) and the statement that thousands of PM 2.5 particulates (like 5 thousand?) fit into "one full stop" made me wonder even more about what…
Cabra
2022-10-21 09:40
This same news article gets reprinted every year around this time. It's not new. Population is bad (particularly in bkk), and once the rain stops, we will have a number of days with dangerously high particulate levels. The question is…
Mandy
2022-10-21 09:50
Maybe a small start would be to take the cars off the road that are billowing thick black smoke, the road and traffic disappeared on the freeway before my very eyes the other day, dangerous in more ways than one!
Augratin
2022-10-21 10:00
12 hours ago, Chatogaster said: In short: what is meant by a full stop?     More commonly known as a period or decimal point.
Augratin
2022-10-21 10:02
Lots of 'duck and cover' advice but, as usual, nothing mentioned about what is planned to mitigate the source of the problem.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime14 mins ago

Border cop accused of drug, weapon offences transferred to non-job
Politics31 mins ago

Irish MEP accuses West of state sponsored terrorism
Thailand35 mins ago

PM 2.5 pollution is on the rise in Thailand, warns health official | GMT
Pattaya52 mins ago

Pattaya pool villa suspect’s girlfriend claims boyfriend just came to look around
Hot News1 hour ago

Jobs and shelter for Bangkok’s homeless an uphill battle
Environment1 hour ago

Dying of laughter – animals on the brink say ‘cheesy’
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Politics14 hours ago

Liz Truss quits as UK PM after only 44 days
Thailand17 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Earthquake in Chiang Mai Thailand!
Thailand17 hours ago

PM 2.5 pollution is on the rise in Thailand, warns health official
Pattaya17 hours ago

Pattaya pool villa gunmen surrender
Technology17 hours ago

Awesome ways to show off your NFTs
Thailand17 hours ago

Court clears THAI for takeoff, as it doubles Aussie flights
Travel17 hours ago

The coolest bars in Pattaya to drink and hang out
Pattaya17 hours ago

Pattaya’s efforts to get tough on graffiti not going so well
Thailand18 hours ago

Thailand to combat its methamphetamine crisis with cannabis
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending