Pattaya pool villa suspect’s girlfriend claims boyfriend just came to look around

UPDATE

The girlfriend of one of the five Pattaya pool villa suspects claims her boyfriend was just there to look around. The unnamed girlfriend told Pattaya Police that her boyfriend “Rang,” was not involved in the shooting or assault, but was only there to look around because he was a friend of the suspects.

Rang’s girlfriend claimed that Rang had no idea the other suspects would be violent. She said that Rang is innocent, and demanded justice for him.

Pattaya Police did not immediately respond to her claims, The Pattaya News reported.

This news comes after the five gunmen surrendered to police on Tuesday night. Police have interrogated the suspects. After the interrogation, the police chief said he would issue more arrest warrants on another three suspects known under the aliases of Toey, Em, and Dum.

The five suspects who surrendered allegedly sprayed bullets at several parked vehicles and forced their way into the rental room there. They also took one man into the bathroom and beat him until he bled all over the floor. A video by The Pattaya News reported that the renters who the gunmen targeted were simply tourists. They were believed to have been involved in a conflict over some illegal business.

PREVIOUS UPDATE

The five gunmen who allegedly opened fire at a Pattaya pool villa last night surrendered to police, The Pattaya News reported.

The first three men to turn themselves in were 23 year old Saralan “Top” Yodthat, 24 year old Boonrit “Chooi” Chitma, and 29 year old Jirarot “Rang” Wattana. Police seized a Glock 19 handgun and two BB guns from the men.

The next two men to surrender were 27 year old Thanapol Khamphet, and 30 year old Phurich Khamchin.

All five men refused to speak to the press. They were escorted to the Pattaya Police Station for interrogation and an identification process by the victims.

The men surrendered just a day after Deputy Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police, Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn, said he needed two more days to catch the gunmen.

The five gunmen allegedly sprayed bullets at several parked vehicles and forced their way into the rental room there. They also took one man into the bathroom and beat him until he bled all over the floor.

A video by The Pattaya News reported that the renters who the gunmen targeted were simply tourists. They were believed to have been involved in a conflict over some illegal business.

Pattaya will now wait and see how legal procedures unfold.