Connect with us

Pattaya

Pattaya pool villa suspect’s girlfriend claims boyfriend just came to look around

Published

 on 

Photo by The Pattaya News.

UPDATE

The girlfriend of one of the five Pattaya pool villa suspects claims her boyfriend was just there to look around. The unnamed girlfriend told Pattaya Police that her boyfriend “Rang,” was not involved in the shooting or assault, but was only there to look around because he was a friend of the suspects.

Rang’s girlfriend claimed that Rang had no idea the other suspects would be violent. She said that Rang is innocent, and demanded justice for him.

Pattaya Police did not immediately respond to her claims, The Pattaya News reported. 

This news comes after the five gunmen surrendered to police on Tuesday night. Police have interrogated the suspects. After the interrogation, the police chief said he would issue more arrest warrants on another three suspects known under the aliases of Toey, Em, and Dum.

The five suspects who surrendered allegedly sprayed bullets at several parked vehicles and forced their way into the rental room there. They also took one man into the bathroom and beat him until he bled all over the floor. A video by The Pattaya News reported that the renters who the gunmen targeted were simply tourists. They were believed to have been involved in a conflict over some illegal business.

PREVIOUS UPDATE

The five gunmen who allegedly opened fire at a Pattaya pool villa last night surrendered to police, The Pattaya News reported. 

The first three men to turn themselves in were 23 year old Saralan “Top” Yodthat, 24 year old Boonrit “Chooi” Chitma, and 29 year old Jirarot “Rang” Wattana. Police seized a Glock 19 handgun and two BB guns from the men.

The next two men to surrender were 27 year old Thanapol Khamphet, and 30 year old Phurich Khamchin.

All five men refused to speak to the press. They were escorted to the Pattaya Police Station for interrogation and an identification process by the victims.

The men surrendered just a day after Deputy Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police, Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn, said he needed two more days to catch the gunmen. 

The five gunmen allegedly sprayed bullets at several parked vehicles and forced their way into the rental room there. They also took one man into the bathroom and beat him until he bled all over the floor. 

A video by The Pattaya News reported that the renters who the gunmen targeted were simply tourists. They were believed to have been involved in a conflict over some illegal business.

Pattaya will now wait and see how legal procedures unfold.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime17 mins ago

Border cop accused of drug, weapon offences transferred to non-job
Politics33 mins ago

Irish MEP accuses West of state sponsored terrorism
Thailand38 mins ago

PM 2.5 pollution is on the rise in Thailand, warns health official | GMT
Pattaya55 mins ago

Pattaya pool villa suspect’s girlfriend claims boyfriend just came to look around
Hot News1 hour ago

Jobs and shelter for Bangkok’s homeless an uphill battle
Environment1 hour ago

Dying of laughter – animals on the brink say ‘cheesy’
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Politics14 hours ago

Liz Truss quits as UK PM after only 44 days
Thailand17 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Earthquake in Chiang Mai Thailand!
Thailand17 hours ago

PM 2.5 pollution is on the rise in Thailand, warns health official
Pattaya17 hours ago

Pattaya pool villa gunmen surrender
Technology17 hours ago

Awesome ways to show off your NFTs
Thailand17 hours ago

Court clears THAI for takeoff, as it doubles Aussie flights
Travel17 hours ago

The coolest bars in Pattaya to drink and hang out
Pattaya17 hours ago

Pattaya’s efforts to get tough on graffiti not going so well
Thailand18 hours ago

Thailand to combat its methamphetamine crisis with cannabis
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending