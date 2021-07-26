Connect with us

Thailand

Plantations International provides Pattaya with provisions

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Plantations International Thailand﻿/Facebook

Over 1,000 lunchbox sets were distributed yesterday at the Bali Hai Pier in Pattaya. The food was for local residents who had been adversely affected by recent business closures and restrictions. The food was distributed by Plantations International Co., Ltd.

Plantations International provided lunchboxes and water bottles with the cooperation of Chon Buri provincial authorities to ensure the operation was orderly and health measures were enforced.

Pattaya police also helped with the event, ensuring social distance guidelines were followed, people wore masks, used hand sanitiser, and followed other precautions.

A Plantations International spokesperson says that 2 years prior the company had arrived in Thailand with the purpose of organising social activities. However, the surge of Covid in the country made the company change tack. They decided to focus on helping Thai people that had been affected by Covid.

Thus, the altruistic company has given out supplies/food/water to as many people as they can. Their hope is that this kindness will be transferred to all Thai people to assist them in getting through the situation together.

A few days ago, a pair of companies in Pattaya spent a whole week cooking and distributing food for Pattaya children at the Baan Kru Ja Anti Human Trafficking and Child Abuse Center. Earlier in the month, it was announced that permanent Pattaya residents would get 2,000 baht in financial aid.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

image
TobyAndrews
2021-07-26 14:47
The Thais cannot believe their luck, They scam us as a habit, and charge us ten times what they pay to visit a National Park. Keep us out of Thailand with expensive and oppressive, unreasonable restrictions, and when we cannot arrive…
Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

